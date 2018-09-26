Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6: 5 raiders who you might not know played for Dabang Delhi

Can Dabang Delhi see a reversal in fortunes?

Having fared poorly in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, the new-look Dabang Delhi side will look to erase the ghosts of their past when they kick-start their season six campaign against the Gujarat Fortunegiants on the 9th of October at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Not only the fifth season but also the whole history of the league has not been one to remember for Delhi, with their sixth-place finish in the inaugural season the best finish from five editions of the league so far.

In the second season, Delhi finished in the seventh place and in the third season, hit rock bottom. Ahead of the fourth season, Delhi made some changes to their squad but to no avail, as they finished seventh that season while under Meraj Sheykh, finished in the last place from the Zone 'B' table last season.

Opting to retain only skipper Meraj Sheykh, the team management has infused some young blood into the team with additions of Pawan Kadian, Shabeer Bapu, and Chandran Ranjith. The defence unit, on the other hand, wears a cloak of experience in the form of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and newly appointed skipper Joginder Narwal.

There have been some outstanding players in the past who have made a huge impact to the team while there have been others, who have represented Delhi and faded away as well. Here are five raiders who you might not know played for Delhi.

#5 Wazir Singh

Wazir Singh

An experienced raider who has plied his trade with great effect in the past, Wazir Singh's experience and understanding of the game elevated him to a position of strength in the past only to see injuries hamper the progress.

Wazir played for Dabang Delhi in the third season but only after two seasons with the Puneri Paltan where he finished as the top raider in both seasons. In season 1, he scored 111 points from 12 matches and in the next 67 from 11 matches.

He then moved on to Delhi but featured in just the one game, where he made four raids, failing to score a single point. An injury ruled him out of season four which then saw him make a comeback with a stint for the Haryana Steelers in the fifth season where he collected 120 points from 21 matches.

