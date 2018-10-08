Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 4: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha | Time, Venue, Prediction, Telecast, Where To Watch Details

Tamil Thalaivas won their first encounter of the season against Patna Pirates

The second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018's Chennai Leg will see two teams - Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha battle it out at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The host team Tamil Thalaivas started their season on a bright note when they beat three-time champions Patna Pirates with a highly convincing 42-26 scoreline. The Thalaivas made their experience factor as Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda and Surjeet Singh Narwal outscored the Pirates. The old guard of Manjeet Chillar and Jasvir Singh showed no signs of slowing down and were crucial to guide the side to victory over the defending champions in dominating fashion.

UP Yoddha will be led by their new captain Rishank Devadiga as the franchise hope to continue their good form from last season when they made the playoffs. Experienced campaigners like Jeeva Kumar are present in the defence to guide youngsters like Sagar Krishna and Nitesh to challenge the other sides in the league. Rishank Devadiga will have the support of young raiders like Prashanth Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav to pose a challenge on the mat.

Team Form (Recent to Oldest)

Tamil Thalaivas - W W W L W

UP Yoddha - L L L W W

Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas won their first home match at the JLN Stadium after not winning a single one last season. The combination of Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chillar puts them in a promising position. However, the UP Yoddha raiding unit cannot be underestimated with the presence of exciting talent.

Prediction - Tamil Thalaivas to beat UP Yoddha.

Telecast details

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Start time: 9 PM IST

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1

Live streaming: Hotstar