Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Siddharth Desai becomes the fastest player to score 200 PKL raid points

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 28 // 15 Dec 2018, 21:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Siddharth Desai is playing his debut season for the U Mumba side

What's the story?

U Mumba raider Siddharth Desai has become the fastest player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League to score 200 raid points achieving this feat in a span of 19 matches this season.

In case you didn't know...

Siddharth Sirish Desai was picked up in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction by the U Mumba franchise for a price of 36.4 Lakhs INR.

Desai started the season announcing himself in style with a 15-point performance against state rivals Puneri Paltan in a tied match (32-32).

Since then, he has been their leading raider this season and emerged as a key reason for their successful playoffs qualification run in Zone A of the competition.

The heart of the matter

Siddharth Desai has achieved the feat of becoming the fastest player in the Pro Kabaddi League to scale the 200 raid points mark getting past the milestone in his 19th match of the season.

Desai has managed to become the key anchor of the U Mumba raiding unit this season with his enthralling performances on the mat.

He possesses the perfect physique for the sport and uses his pace and brute strength to outfox defenders and brush off even the strongest tackle attempted on him.

He has forged a strong partnership with fellow raider Rohit Baliyan for U Mumba and the duo have performed consistently this season as the U Mumba franchise sits atop the standings in Zone A.

The earlier record was held by the 'Raid Machine' Rahul Chaudhari who managed this feat in 23 matches for the Telugu Titans. Former U Mumba skipper Anup Kumar had managed to score 200 raid points in 24 matches.

What's next?

U Mumba have secured their qualification for the playoffs stages this season and will take on UP Yoddha in their final group stage match on December 22.

Advertisement