Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Tamil Thalaivas Schedule: Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Tamil Thalaivas Schedule: Time Table & Venue Details

The Thalaivas will hope to put up a far better performance this season

Coming into the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League with a last-place finish in the previous season, the Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas will look to put up an inspiring show in the upcoming season to fight for a spot in the race for the title.

The Thalaivas made their debut in the Pro Kabaddi League as part of last season alongside the Gujarat Fortunegiants. Led by the experienced Ajay Thakur, the Thalaivas also boasted of some big names in the form of left corner defender Amit Hooda and Sanket Chavan.

K Prapanjan's presence on the mat added more spice to the Thalaivas attack while Darshan J's defensive prowess helped the Thalaivas' cause. However, it was all in vain as the team finished last from Zone 'B', with only six wins from 22 matches.

In the auctions, the Thalaivas' approach turned a few heads as they procured the likes of Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde for bargain prices while also added some teeth to the defensive unit with the return of Darshan J, to retain the core of Amit Hooda, Darshan J, and C Arun.

With buckets of experience on the mat for the Thalaivas, Ajay Thakur will hope that his team revives their fortunes and puts up a better show in the upcoming season.

Here is the full schedule of the Tamil Thalaivas.

Match #1

Date: 5 October

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #2

Date: 6 October

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #3

Date: 7 October

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #4

Date: 9 October

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #5

Date: 10 October

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #6

Date: 11 October

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #7

Date: 17 October

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #8

Date: 23 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #9

Date: 26 October

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #10

Date: 2 November

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: UP (Greater Noida)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #11

Date: 14 November

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #12

Date: 15 November

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #13

Date: 20 November

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #14

Date: 21 November

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #15

Date: 24 November

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #16

Date: 30 November

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #17

Date: 6 December

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #18

Date: 9 December

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #19

Date: 14 December

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #20

Date: 15 December

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #21

Date: 23 December

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 21:00