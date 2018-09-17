Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Tamil Thalaivas Schedule: Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
Coming into the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League with a last-place finish in the previous season, the Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas will look to put up an inspiring show in the upcoming season to fight for a spot in the race for the title.
The Thalaivas made their debut in the Pro Kabaddi League as part of last season alongside the Gujarat Fortunegiants. Led by the experienced Ajay Thakur, the Thalaivas also boasted of some big names in the form of left corner defender Amit Hooda and Sanket Chavan.
K Prapanjan's presence on the mat added more spice to the Thalaivas attack while Darshan J's defensive prowess helped the Thalaivas' cause. However, it was all in vain as the team finished last from Zone 'B', with only six wins from 22 matches.
In the auctions, the Thalaivas' approach turned a few heads as they procured the likes of Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde for bargain prices while also added some teeth to the defensive unit with the return of Darshan J, to retain the core of Amit Hooda, Darshan J, and C Arun.
With buckets of experience on the mat for the Thalaivas, Ajay Thakur will hope that his team revives their fortunes and puts up a better show in the upcoming season.
Here is the full schedule of the Tamil Thalaivas.
Match #1
Date: 5 October
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #2
Date: 6 October
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #3
Date: 7 October
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #4
Date: 9 October
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #5
Date: 10 October
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #6
Date: 11 October
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #7
Date: 17 October
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #8
Date: 23 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #9
Date: 26 October
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #10
Date: 2 November
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: UP (Greater Noida)
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #11
Date: 14 November
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #12
Date: 15 November
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #13
Date: 20 November
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #14
Date: 21 November
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #15
Date: 24 November
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #16
Date: 30 November
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #17
Date: 6 December
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #18
Date: 9 December
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #19
Date: 14 December
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #20
Date: 15 December
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #21
Date: 23 December
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 21:00