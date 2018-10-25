Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 raiders from the Pune leg

Pawan Sehrawat's 20-point effort was the highlight of the Pune leg

The Pune leg of the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League came to an end as the hosts Puneri Paltan lost 23-29 in their final home game against the UP Yoddha at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Paltan started their home leg with a 28-34 loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants but soon bounced back to winning ways as they registered a hat-trick of wins to sit pretty at the top of the table.

In their penultimate home game, the Paltan squared off against a wounded yet well-rested Tamil Thalaivas, who made life difficult for the Paltan as the Thalaivas romped home to a 36-31 win.

In the final home game, Pune was dealt a blow with skipper Girish Ernak missing from the action as his absence from the starting seven raised quite a few eyebrows. The blow converted into a loss as the rest of the Pune defense, barring Ravi Kumar failed to keep the UP raiders in check.

In other games, Pawan Sehrawat's 20-point effort stole the headlines while Rahul Chaudhari's reverse kick to reach the 700-raid point landmark was overshadowed by the impressive rise of Siddharth Desai. Vikash Khandola's form will be a boost for the Steelers, while the Thalaivas' win after a string of losses could also see a reversal in fortunes this season for the Ajay Thakur-led side.

Here are the top five raiders from the Haryana leg.

#5 Monu Goyat - Haryana Steelers

Monu reached a 'Super 10'

At a time when it most mattered, Monu Goyat rose to the occasion and aided Vikash Khandola in the raiding department as the Haryana skipper picked only his second 'Super 10' in seven matches.

Goyat's show was laced with a mixture of bonus points and touch points, a trademark style of the Haryana skipper as he finished second on the charts for most point and also picked 11 points from 15 raids.

