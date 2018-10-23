Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba's Siddharth Desai - 5 reasons why he is a future Team India superstar

Siddharth Desai in action against the Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba's camp was beaming with news of the future potential of a relatively unknown raider in their pre-season training camp ahead of Season 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018.

A lot of eyes were on Siddharth Sirish Desai, the tall 26-year old lad from Kolhapur (Maharashtra), who was all set to make his Pro Kabaddi debut against a strong side, the Puneri Paltan.

The threat of a strong side wouldn't hamper his debut match as he rose to the occasion to score a phenomenal 15 raid points (13 touch and 2 bonus points) to take his team to victory in the first leg of the Maharashtra derby.

Siddharth isn't new to the Kabaddi mat, he was a part of the Maharashtra side that won the Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2017-18. And he had been in the news for his consistent and terrific performances in state-level competitions and for Air India in the domestic competitions.

The news of his match-winning performances led to a fierce round of bidding at this season's auction where he was finally sold to U Mumba for a whopping ₹36,40,000 (36 lakh 40 thousand).

He has lived up to his billing so far and has been U Mumba's top raider this season. His splendid performance in this season has assured U Mumba of a probable future superstar in their ranks.

Here are five reasons why he is sure to stand out from the rest:

#5 Not Out Percentage of 82.41%

It's very crucial for any player to stay on the mat, especially for a raider, as his team could need him any moment of the game. The presence of any raider on the mat gives his captain the options that he needs to strategize and plan the game to their advantage.

Siddharth has shown his calm by not getting into unnecessary tackles and hence avoid spending a lot of time on the bench.

