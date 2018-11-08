Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 54, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Siddharth Desai give another decisive performance to get a win for U Mumba in their first home game?

U Mumba will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in a Zone A Pro Kabaddi League clash on 9th November, with this also being the first match of the Mumbai leg. U Mumba last played against Puneri Paltan, who they defeated, and are placed second in the Zone A points table with 34 points, 6 wins and 1 tie from 8 games. The Panthers last played and won against Haryana Steelers and are placed at the bottom of Zone A with 12 points in 7 games.

U Mumba's raiding unit was a question mark at the start of the season but it has been replaced by an exclamatory mark now. Siddharth Desai has made heads turn with his splendid raiding and has scored 98 points from 7 games. He didn't play last game due to an injury but will be fit to play this match. Abhishek Singh is slowly starting to score points and has scored 31 points from 8 games.

U Mumba's defense has been excellent and is led by their captain and left corner Fazel Atrachali, who has scored 33 points from 8 games. Dharmaraj Cheralathan in the right corner has scored 16 points while the aggressive Surender Singh in the right cover has scored 17 points from 7 matches. They will look to continue with their splendid performance and trap the Panthers' raiders.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers got a much-needed win against the Steelers and Deepak Niwas Hooda really shone in the last match. He scored 12 points last match and Nitin Rawal marked his return with 4 points and Selvamani K was given a chance to play and he got 4 points. The Panthers will hope that their raiders get enough points for their defense to play on.

Mohit Chillar in the right corner was excellent yet again, scoring 4 points last game. He has scored 21 points in 7 games. Young Chang Ko, the Korean left cover, had a good game last match, scoring 3 points while Sunil Siddhgavali in the right cover scored 3 points. Sandeep Dhull can be expected to return in place of Selvamani K if Anup takes more raiding responsibility.

Both teams will be looking for a win and if U Mumba win, they will be propelled to the top of Zone A. U Mumba 's defense will look to crumple the frail Panthers' raiding unit and unleash Siddharth Desai on their defense and Jaipur will hope that their team combines to give one solid performance and stun the home side.

Predicted Lineups: U Mumba- Fazel Atrachali(C), Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Rana, Vinod Kumar, Surender Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers- Anup Kumar(C), Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Mohit Chillar, Selvamani K/ Sandeep Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, Young Chang Ko

When and where to watch: 9th October at 8:00 pm IST on Star Sports 2; also available on Hot Star