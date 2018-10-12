×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Who scored the most points in the Chennai Leg?

Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
52   //    12 Oct 2018, 12:58 IST

Ajay Thakur was the leading scorer in the Chennai leg of the PKL
Ajay Thakur was the leading scorer in the Chennai leg of the PKL

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018 saw the end of the Chennai Leg on Thursday night as a total of ten matches were held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The host side Tamil Thalaivas played five matches in the leg, winning one and losing four straight.

Tamil Thalaivas and Indian national kabaddi team captain Ajay Thakur was the standout star from the Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League as he amassed a total of 60 points in five matches with 59 raid points and one tackle point to his credit.

Ajay Thakur started the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on a strong note when he led the side to a victory against the defending champions Patna Pirates and scored 14 raid points in 18 attempted raids. Thakur continued his form in the next match when he scored 12 points against the UP Yoddha but the Thalaivas lost out 32-37 in a close encounter.

Next up, the Thalaivas took on the Telugu Titans in the first South Indian derby in the Pro Kabaddi League and even though the Tamil Thalaivas ended up losing the match, Ajay Thakur did well on the mat. Thakur managed to score 9 points in the match, barely missing out on making a hat-trick of Super 10s in the competition.

The next match saw the best raiding performance put in by Ajay Thakur in the tournament when he scored a massive 20 points (including one tackle point) against the Bengaluru Bulls. Despite this monstrous effort, the Bengaluru Bulls ended up winning the match, courtesy the stellar raiding efforts of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (20 Points) and Kashiling Adake (7 Points).

The final match of the league saw the Tamil Thalaivas take on last year's semi-finalists Bengal Warriors. Tamil Thalaivas lost their fourth match in a row and Thakur returned his lowest points tally of 6 raid points.

Despite the failure of the team to win matches at home, Ajay Thakur continued to rack up the points and was the best raider of the Chennai Leg. He will hope to carry on his raiding form and lead his team to better results than what they have achieved so far.

