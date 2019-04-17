×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 : 3 Candidates for UP Yoddha's captaincy

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
43   //    17 Apr 2019, 19:00 IST

Rishank Devadiga will once again represent the UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League
Rishank Devadiga will once again represent the UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League

UP Yoddha were one of the four franchises who joined the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League in the league’s fifth edition. Two years later, the Lucknow-based franchise is the second most successful of the four teams that transformed the eight-team tourney into a 12-team one.

They have qualified for the second stage in both the seasons they have played but unfortunately they have never made it to the final.

In the first season, the Yoddhas performed dominantly in the league stage and had an easier path to the play-offs compared to their second season where they scripted one of the most epic comebacks of all time. They were in the bottom-half of the points table for a major part of the season yet they made it to the play-offs thanks to some miraculous performances from their players.

This year the Yoddhas would look to cross the final hurdle and try to win the title. They have made a lot of changes in their team this year. You can check out their full squad here.

The most important thing for the franchise this year will be the decision to crown their leader. Here are the 3 players who can lead the Uttar Pradesh team in the 7th season Pro Kabaddi League.

#3 Nitesh Kumar


Centurion Nitesh Kumar was retained by UP Yoddha
Centurion Nitesh Kumar was retained by UP Yoddha

Nitesh Kumar stunned everyone with his remarkable performances in the defense department of UP Yoddha. In the previous season, he became the first ever defender to reach the 100 defense points mark in a single edition.

Given he has a good understanding of the game and now even has the experience of playing in pressure situations, the owners might want to name Nitesh as their skipper for the upcoming season. There is no other defender so experienced as Kumar in the UP squad. Hence, he is the prime contender from the UP defense department to get his team’s reins.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 UP Yoddha Rishank Devadiga Monu Goyat
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi Season 7: Team analysis of UP Yoddhas
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by UP Yoddha
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U.P. Yoddha's roller-coaster journey to the playoffs
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why UP Yoddha can win the title
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019 : 3 teams that can pick Rahul Chaudhari at the auction
RELATED STORY
10 Things You Need to Know About Rishank Devadiga
RELATED STORY
PKL 2018, Qualifier 2, Gujarat Fortune Giants vs UP Yoddha: Gujarat Fortune Giants book a spot in the finals with an all-round show against UP Yoddha
RELATED STORY
UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC | PKL 2018 Highlights | Eliminator 3 | Match Recap | 31 December 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018/19, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U.P. Yoddha | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where to watch
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: UP Yoddha's Nitesh Kumar becomes first player to score 100 tackle points in a single season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us