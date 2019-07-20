Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 3 reasons why the Jaipur Pink Panthers could win the title

Jaipur Pink Panthers are inaugural champions of Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 will commence from 20th July 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad as the hosts Telugu Titans will square off against U Mumba in the opening fixture.

Inaugural season champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have slacked off ever since their win in the first season of the league as they have failed to qualify into the playoffs from four seasons and their next best performance came in season 4 when they finished as the runners-up.

For PKL 7, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their first league match on 23rd July 2019 against arch-rivals U Mumba. Their home leg will commence from 21st September and culminate on 27th September, at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With Deepak Niwas Hooda set to lead the side for PKL 7, here is a look at the three reasons why the Jaipur Pink Panthers could win the title.

#3 Plethora of raiding options led by Deepak Niwas Hooda

The team has a plethora of raiding options with Deepak Hooda leading from the front.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have plenty of raiding options with them.with Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nilesh Salunke, Ajinkya Pawar and Deepak Narwal proving their worth on the raiding front in the past few seasons.

Deepak Hooda has 710 raid points in his career, including 24 Super 10s to his name with an average of 6.89 raid points per game. The running hand touch specialist will lead Jaipur's raiding attack while Nilesh Salunke will be the calm amongst the storm. Nilesh has 250 points from 62 matches and will be key to bring about the bonus points.

Maharashtrian Ajinkya Pawar was one of the finds of Pro Kabaddi season 6. In his debut season, Ajinkya scored 71 raid points out of 17 matches at an average of 4.18 raid points and his lively pace could also come to the fore.

