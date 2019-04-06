Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Anup Kumar appointed as Puneri Paltan's new coach

Anup Kumar is the new coach of Puneri Paltan

What's the story?

Anup Kumar, lovingly called the Captain Cool of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, is back as the new coach of Puneri Paltan for the upcoming season. Kumar, who bid adieu to his Kabaddi career after serving fifteen beautiful years as a magnificent player, retired last season after playing his final match on the 18th of December 2018

In case you didn't know...

Anup made his PKL debut in season 1 itself and scored the inaugural point of the league. Before the league commenced in 2014, he has been a part of the National Kabaddi Team since his debut at the South Asian Games in 2006 in Sri Lanka.

He played for U Mumba till season 5 before making a switch to Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Arjuna Awardee was also a part of the Indian team in 2010 and 2014 Asian Games when the won the Gold Medal for the nation.

One of the most successful raiders of PKL, Anup also represented India at the 2016 South Asian Games and Kabaddi World Cup 2016 where again the team ended up with shining gold in their bags.

The heart of the matter

Anup went live on Facebook on the 6th of April and officially broadcasted the news of him appointed as the new coach of Pune for season 7. Excited for a comeback, he also posted on Instagram about this surprise days before the news went live for the public.

Donning the white t-shirt with the bright orange logo of Pune with head coach calligraphed on it, he looked extremely excited for his revival.

He said that he loved Puneri Paltan and their management and hence ended up selecting the franchise for his brand new return.

Kailash Kandpal, the CEO of Puneri Paltan said,

“Anup is vastly experienced in the Pro Kabaddi League format and known for his cool and calm composure. We are banking on his expertise to implement new tactics this season for our team.”

What's next?

Known for his calm demeanour, Anup Kumar's resurgence is a great piece of news for Puneri Paltan and their fans. Him mentoring other players as a coach will be interesting to see.

Known for his calm demeanour, Anup Kumar's resurgence is a great piece of news for Puneri Paltan and their fans. Him mentoring other players as a coach will be interesting to see.

