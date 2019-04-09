Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha made the most expensive purchase of the auction in Monu Goyat.

UP Yoddha had made their VIVO Pro Kabaddi League debut in the fifth edition of the league as the first franchise to represent the state of Uttar Pradesh in the cash-rich tournament. The Yoddhas have been phenomenal in the league thus far, having made it to the playoffs of both the seasons they have played in.

While their first season was a dominating one, the second one was a roller-coaster ride where the Uttar Pradesh based franchise qualified for the playoffs after being at the bottom of the points table for a major part of the season.

Rishank Devadiga has been their main man in both the seasons and the UP Yoddhas bought him back once again in the auction this year by using their Final Bid Match card. The Yoddhas have also bought the most expensive player of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season 6, Monu Goyat, though at a lower price than the previous season.

The raiding department of the franchise looks strong, while the defenders may have to bring their A game to make sure that the team maintains consistency throughout the league.

Here's a look at the full list of players bought by the UP Yoddha -

Raiders

Amit Narwal (Elite Retained Player)

Aashish Nagar (Retained New Young Player)

Monu Goyat - ₹ 93 lakhs

Shrikant Jadhav - ₹ 68 lakhs

Rishank Devadiga - ₹ 61 lakhs

Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari - ₹ 21 lakhs

Ankush (New Young Player) - ₹ 6.25 lakhs

Defenders

Sachin Kumar (Elite Retained Player)

Arkam Shaikh (Retained New Young Player)

Nitesh Kumar (Retained New Young Player)

Gulveer Singh - ₹ 10 lakhs

All Rounders

Azad Singh (Retained New Young Player)

Surender Singh - ₹ 10 lakhs

Narender - ₹ 20 lakhs

Gurdeep -₹ 10 lakhs

Masud Karim - ₹ 10 lakhs

