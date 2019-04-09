×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by UP Yoddha

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
98   //    09 Apr 2019, 18:59 IST

UP Yoddha made the most expensive purchase of the auction in Monu Goyat.
UP Yoddha made the most expensive purchase of the auction in Monu Goyat.

UP Yoddha had made their VIVO Pro Kabaddi League debut in the fifth edition of the league as the first franchise to represent the state of Uttar Pradesh in the cash-rich tournament. The Yoddhas have been phenomenal in the league thus far, having made it to the playoffs of both the seasons they have played in.

While their first season was a dominating one, the second one was a roller-coaster ride where the Uttar Pradesh based franchise qualified for the playoffs after being at the bottom of the points table for a major part of the season.

Rishank Devadiga has been their main man in both the seasons and the UP Yoddhas bought him back once again in the auction this year by using their Final Bid Match card. The Yoddhas have also bought the most expensive player of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season 6, Monu Goyat, though at a lower price than the previous season.

The raiding department of the franchise looks strong, while the defenders may have to bring their A game to make sure that the team maintains consistency throughout the league.

Here's a look at the full list of players bought by the UP Yoddha -

Raiders

Amit Narwal (Elite Retained Player)

Aashish Nagar (Retained New Young Player)

Monu Goyat - ₹ 93 lakhs

Shrikant Jadhav - ₹ 68 lakhs

Advertisement

Rishank Devadiga - ₹ 61 lakhs

Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari - ₹ 21 lakhs

Ankush (New Young Player) - ₹ 6.25 lakhs

Defenders

Sachin Kumar (Elite Retained Player)

Arkam Shaikh (Retained New Young Player)

Nitesh Kumar (Retained New Young Player)

Gulveer Singh - ₹ 10 lakhs

All Rounders

Azad Singh (Retained New Young Player)

Surender Singh - ₹ 10 lakhs

Narender - ₹ 20 lakhs

Gurdeep -₹ 10 lakhs

Masud Karim - ₹ 10 lakhs

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule, and live scores.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 UP Yoddha Rishank Devadiga Monu Goyat
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why UP Yoddha can win the title
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019 : 3 teams that can pick Rahul Chaudhari at the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U.P. Yoddha's roller-coaster journey to the playoffs
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018/19, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U.P. Yoddha | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where to watch
RELATED STORY
PKL 2018, Qualifier 2, Gujarat Fortune Giants vs UP Yoddha: Gujarat Fortune Giants book a spot in the finals with an all-round show against UP Yoddha
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Puneri Paltan
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Tamil Thalaivas
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Bengal Warriors
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: UP Yoddha's Nitesh Kumar becomes first player to score 100 tackle points in a single season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us