Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bhaskaran Edachery resigns as the head coach of Tamil Thalaivas

E. Bhaskaran steps down as the chief coach of Tamil Thalaivas

What's the story?

The head coach of Tamil Thalaivas, Edachery Bhaskaran announced his resignation from his post on Instagram on the 6th of September, mainly due to the mediocre performance of the Thalaivas in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019.

The news is shocking, and one which was least expected. In his post, coach Bhaskaran took full responsibility for his team's performance and was proud to have coached some brilliant players during his stint.

In case you didn't know...

Edachery Bhaskaran led U Mumba to the coveted trophy in the second season of the Pro Kabaddi League before making a switch to the Tamil Thalaivas in the sixth instalment, replacing his predecessor, Kasinatha Baskaran.

With over two decades of experience in his kitty, Bhaskaran has also been a crucial member of the national kabaddi team in the past.

The heart of the matter

Tamil Thalaivas, who are currently second-last in the points' table, failed to appear triumphant in even a single match at their home turf. Despite a wonderful start, the team lost it's five home matches in a row, breaking the hearts of their fans.

In his post, the stalwart coach mentioned his honor and pride to have been a part of the team which comes from the 'Home of Kabaddi', i.e, Tamil Nadu. He even wished the players and the team to have a great campaign ahead.

Hindi commentator Sunil Taneja also wished him the very best for the future. Even the fans on social media respected his decision and praised him about taking full responsibility for the Thalaivas' below-par performance.

E Bhaskaran resigns as the coach of @tamilthalaivas . Takes moral responsibility for team's below-par performance in @ProKabaddi.

Wish him all the very best for future assignments. pic.twitter.com/Q3IJYve7en — Sunil Taneja (@thesuniltaneja) September 6, 2019

What's next?

The Chennai-based franchise still have a bunch of matches left this season. With around a month and half of action remaining, they'll have to give their best to qualify for the playoffs.