Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 29: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha Review | 7th August

The heated battle between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha in Patna ended as a tie

Tamil Thalaivas were coming into Match No. 29 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 after a solid victory over Haryana Steelers in a heated encounter. The UP Yoddha had tied with the Telugu Titans in their previous battle. Both teams were undoubtedly looking forward to winning the match to improve their position on the points' table.

Read to find out how the match unfolded at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna where Rahul Chaudhari from the Tamil Thalaivas locked horns with Rishank Devadiga.

Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ajeet, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh

UP Yoddha: Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Amit, Sumit

Toss

Tamil Thalaivas won the toss and chose the court.

Monu Goyat went out for UP's first raid only to be sent immediately off the mat. Rahul Chaudhari, the poster boy of the Pro Kabaddi League, stole a swift point from the Yoddhas' defense to score for the Thalaivas.

In a beautiful tackle from Ran Singh, he sent Rishank Devadiga to the bench in his very first raid of the night. It was a neck-to-neck affair since the very beginning with the score 5-3 in the eighth minute of the clash tilted in the direction of the Yoddhas.

As the face-off proceeded, Tamil Thalaivas were reduced to just one player on the mat and eventually suffered their first all-out of the night. Ajay Thakur strangely looked out of form and was unable to contribute for his squad.

After a failed dubki attempt from the substitute Surender Gill, he was sent off the mat. Tamil Thalaivas claimed a review in the 19th minute of the encounter, which on inspecting was deemed unsuccessful. In the last minute, the one-man-army Manjeet Chillar initiated a top-class dash to score for Tamil.

At half-time, the Yoddhas were leading with the score 16-11. As the second-half commenced, Ajay Thakur went in the rival's court and scored his first point of the night. Mohit Chhillar initiated a beautiful tackle as he was successful in sending Devadiga outside the court.

The first-two pointer of the night was performed by Amit from the Yoddhas. A review was taken by UP in the 25th minute of the match, opposing the referee's decision. However, it turned out to be successful.

Ajay Thakur, who had a damp first half, redeemed himself in the next twenty minutes of the encounter. By inflicting two super-tackles back-to-back, UP were making a stronger impact on the match and gradually marched towards victory.

In the 32nd minute of the battle, UP conceded an all-out, tying with the Thalaivas on 23 each. Eventually, the heated battle came to an end as a tie as the two teams ended the match on 28 each. The score looks deceptive as UP were doing well in the first half, but the Thalaivas caught up with them and ended the affair on a tie.