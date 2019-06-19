×
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Predicting the captains of Zone A teams

Yashashree Satarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
14   //    19 Jun 2019, 12:58 IST

The seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi will witness home legs commencing from Saturdays and matches will start from 7:30 PM IST.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is set to commence from 20th July 2019 as we are only a few weeks away from kabaddi's most prestigious tournament. The likes of Siddharth Desai, Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat will look to be on top of their mark while Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar and Surender Nada will be gunning to present their defensive class on the mat.

Wonderboy Siddharth Desai emerged as the costliest player of PKL auction as he was procured by the Telugu Titans for ₹145 lakhs. Nitin Tomar (₹120 lakhs), Rahul Chaudhari (₹94 lakhs) and Monu Goyat (₹93 lakhs) went to the Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, and UP Yoddha respectively.

Sandeep Narwal became the most expensive all-rounder, sold to U Mumba for ₹89 lakhs while left cover defender Mahender Singh became the most expensive defender of Season seven player auction, retained by Bengaluru Bulls for ₹80 lakhs.

Pro Kabaddi has grown immensely when compared to how it started back in 2014. With the twelve teams gearing up for the big season ahead, it is understood that the seventh season is slated to follow a similar template to the previous PKL season.

As we await the commencement of the league, we take a look at the probable captains from Zone A teams, an analysis made based on the players' experience and leadership quality. 

Dabang Delhi K.C. - Joginder Narwal

Under the captainship of Joginder Narwal, Dabang Delhi K.C. had the best home leg of Season 6.
Joginder Narwal became the first captain to lead Dabang Delhi K.C. into the playoffs for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history, when he achieved the feat during season six. A calm and composed captain, Joginder Narwal brought his immense experience to the game as he backed his young raiders in the offense.

Joginder Narwal formed a great partnership with Ravinder Pahal in the corner position last year which helped Dabang Delhi K.C. to perform consistently.

The ankle hold specialist notched up 51 tackle points in 22 matches at an average of 2.13 tackle points last season and coach Kishan Kumar Hooda will be keen on Joginder continuing his brilliance on the mat once again for the upcoming season as well.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 U Mumba Puneri Paltan Deepak Niwas Hooda Fazel Atrachali Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction
