Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers registered an uplifting win against Dabang Delhi in what was the first defeat in the Pro Kabaddi League season for the latter. Their next challenge is facing a rampant Patna Pirates team that is coming off a thumping victory over U Mumba.

Both teams have in-form defenders in their ranks as well as some very crafty raiders. The Pirates are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table while the Pink Panthers are looking to climb up from a lowly seventh place.

The well-rounded unit has served them well. Whether they can continue this run of form remains to be seen.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Match 53, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Probable Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

In their previous match, Jaipur benefitted greatly from a superb effort from Sahul Kumar. The player wreaked havoc with his tackles and scored eight points. He managed to overshadow his captain Sandeep Dhull, who chipped in with three points.

Deepak Hooda and Arjun Deshwal remain dependable raiders for their side. With the two in decent form, the Pink Panthers can rest assured of a decent showing in the raiding department.

While defenders like Amit and Vishal may not have set the scoreboard on fire against Delhi, their value in a collective team effort can’t be ignored.

Probable Starting 7: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Amit, Naveen, Vishal

Patna Pirates

Table-toppers Patna have been riding high thanks to most of their players making a mark in the competition. Monu Goyat, captain Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin have formed a dangerous troika for the raiders this season.

Complementing their efforts is a solid defensive unit led by Neeraj Kumar. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has also proven to be a very effective tackler and scored five points in their last match.

The surprise package in that game was raider Monu Goyat who, despite being dubbed a raider, scored four tackle points. He may get into the starting line-up in this upcoming match.

Probable Starting 7: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

It will take a big effort from the Pink Panthers to stop the juggernaut of the Pirates. They are currently table-toppers for a reason. The solid defense of Jaipur may give them a glimmer for hope it may not be enough against the 2017 PKL champions.

Prediction: Patna Panthers to register another victory.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Also see - Pro Kabaddi Live Score | PKL Points Table 2022

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates 23 votes so far