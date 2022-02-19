Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to face Puneri Paltan in Match No. 130 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams in January ended with the Pink Panthers winning 31-26. The upcoming match is crucial for both teams as the winner of this contest will qualify for the knockout stage.

Puneri Paltan lost to the Bengal Warriors 36-43 in their previous match, making their path towards the playoffs tougher. With Gujarat Giants beating Tamil Thalaivas in the final match of the day and climbing above Paltan in the points table to sixth spot, things got more difficult for them.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, crushed the Telugu Titans in their previous match by 19 points, giving them an entry into the top six. They will look to carry their form from the previous match into the next game and qualify for the knockout stage.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 130, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Saturday; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are likely to go with an unchanged starting 7 with a place in the knockout stage at stake. Arjun Deshwal was exceptional in the previous match with a rich haul of 14 points.

All-rounder Brijendra Singh also played well in the last game, scoring eight points for the team, while skipper Sandeep Dhull finished the match with five points. Both players will be looking to continue the momentum in this crucial encounter.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Singh, Sandeep Dhull

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat once again had a great match against the Bengal Warriors, scoring 15 points. His partner Aslam Inamdar, meanwhile, was kept quiet by the Bengal Warriors, allowing him to score just four points in total. Puneri Paltan's defense also did their best throughout the match.

However, the team failed to hold onto the lead as the Warriors slowly made their comeback into the match after half-time. Warriors Raider Sukesh Hegde turned the match in his team’s favor during the last five minutes, giving them the lead en route to a win.

Probable Playing 7: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan have one last shot at making it to the playoffs after the loss to the Bengal Warriors. They will have to play well and not lose the match from a winning position.

However, things will not be easy as Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to put up a strong fight.

Prediction: The Jaipur Pink Panthers are likely to edge Puneri Paltan in a tight contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan 2 votes so far