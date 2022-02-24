Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC: 3 player battles to watch out for

The stage is set for the blockbuster finale of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi in a match that could prove to be a breathtaking climax to an exciting season. Both teams have match winners in their ranks and their clash will be a delight to watch for fans of this great Indian sport.

Though the overall performance of a team decides its fate in a game, there are some key players on either side who could single-handedly change the course of the match. Mohammadreza Shadloui’s tackling proved key in fashioning Patna’s win in the semifinal against UP Yoddha, while Naveen Kumar’s Super 10 was the highlight of Delhi’s triumph over Bengaluru Bulls.

The final will also see some huge individual duels that may alter or set the course of the match. Let’s take a look at the three most important player battles that the final will witness.

Naveen Kumar (Delhi) vs Mohammadreza Shadloui (Patna)

This could be the contest of the season. Shadloui set the stage on fire in his very first season of the PKL. The Iranian defender registered his fourth high-5 in the semifinal and has gone ahead of all other defenders this season in terms of points scored.

Raiding against him would be the unstoppable ’Naveen Express' that is racing at full speed again. Naveen struggled to make a mark in the latter stages of the league stage but made a huge comeback with his 14-point performance in the semifinal.

The contest between Patna’s best defender and Delhi’s best raider could be the biggest deciding factor of the match. If one of them neutralizes the other, it will be a huge body blow for the opposition.

Sachin (Patna) vs Manjeet Chhillar (Delhi)

With Pardeep Narwal having gone to UP Yoddha from Patna Pirates, many wondered how the latter team would cope with his loss. But the troika of Sachin, Prashanth Kumar Rai, and Monu Goyat ensured that there were no problems in the raiding department for the Pirates.

Among them, Sachin has been the most consistent raider in the last few matches. He scored seven points in the semifinal to help his team get the better of Yoddha. In the final, Sachin will have to deal with the experience and skill of Manjeet Chhillar.

Chhillar is an experienced player and knows how to outwit raiders. Though he didn’t score too many points in the semifinal, his quality cannot be doubted.

Chhillar would definitely plan with his team to take Sachin out of the equation as much as possible. Their clash is bound to be exciting.

Vijay (Delhi) vs Sunil Kumar (Patna)

While Naveen Kumar struggled to make an impact, it was Vijay who stepped up for Delhi as their lead raider. He had to play a supporting role in the semifinal but his quality cannot be doubted.

In the final, it wouldn’t just be Shadloui at the left corner who would be a menace for the Delhi raiders. Sunil Kumar in the right corner will be an equally dangerous threat.

Vijay might look to avoid attempting a bonus against Shadloui and attack the other flank instead. That’s where he would get into a contest with Sunil.

If he is not careful with Sunil, things may go awry for him and Delhi. As good as Naveen is, he needs support from others. Vijay will have to keep that in mind when going up against Patna’s right corner.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Naveen Kumar to scored 5+ raid points? Yes No 1 votes so far