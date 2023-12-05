Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Dabang Delhi complete player list in PKL Season 10

Dabang Delhi, based in India's bustling capital, emerged victorious in the Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) 8th season, clinching their maiden PKL trophy. Under the captaincy of Naveen Kumar and the guidance of coach Rambir Singh Khokhar, the team overcame the formidable challenge posed by three-time champions Patna Pirates in a thrilling final.

Pro Kabaddi League 10: Naveen Kumar to once again lead Dabang Delhi

Key players such as Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Nitin Chandel are expected to play crucial roles in the team's pursuit of a second consecutive championship. During the last season, under Naveen's leadership, Dabang Delhi secured a playoff berth, finishing sixth in the group stages before facing elimination in Eliminator 1.

Naveen's stellar performance, amassing 258 points in 23 games, showcased his leadership and raiding prowess. Vishal Bhardwaj, a seasoned defender, has joined the team after an impressive stint with Telugu Titans, adding depth to Dabang Delhi's defensive lineup.

Ahead of the PKL 10, Dabang Delhi's CEO Durganath Wagle heaped praise on Naveen, saying:

"His unwavering dedication to the team is unquestionable. With a well-balanced squad of talented young players, Naveen, being young himself, will inspire and nurture their growth.

"Naveen demonstrated commendable leadership skills last season, earning praise from Kabaddi enthusiasts. We expect the same level of support this season," he added.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Ashu Malik added to Dabang Delhi squad for PKL 10

Heading into the new season, Dabang Delhi strengthened their squad with strategic acquisitions during the recent auctions.

Notable additions include Indian defender Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, and international talents like Felix Li and Yuvraj Pandeya from England.

With a formidable roster, Dabang Delhi aim to make a mark in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League. They started their campaign against Tamil Thalaivas in Match 3 of the PKL 10 at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi squad for PKL 10

Raiders: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu

Defenders: Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh

All-Rounders: Akash Prasher