Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Pro Kabaddi League auction is all set to take place in September. The teams have announced the list of retained and released players ahead of the auction. The reigning champions are one of the franchises that have gone all-in to save their core players. The team has retained six elite players ahead of the PKL 10 auction.

Jaipur Pink Panthers has retained their captain Sunil Kumar ahead of the new season. Sunil Kumar had 64 tackle points in the last season and helped the team to win the second PKL trophy.

The management has also shown faith in Iran's Reza Mirbhageri. The defender had a forgettable season last year, where he gathered only 36 points in his 16 matches. Ajit Kumar, who was one of the team's major performers in the PKL 9, will be back for the Panthers this year. He has 103 points in his 21 appearances.

Arjun Deshwal, the team's best do-or-die raider, will continue to be a part of the defending champions' campaign for the Pro Kabaddi League 10th season. The past two years have been a memorable one for the raider. Notably, he gathered 296 points in the last season.

Bhavani Rajput was impressive as a substitute in the last edition. The young raider gathered 36 points in his 14 matches. He is one of the promising talents retained by the management this year.

Sahul Kumar is yet another defender who will be back for the Panthers in the 10th season. Sahul amassed 57 points and played a crucial role in the team's title victory last year.

Another notable retention is the youngster Ankush. The defender made his Pro Kabaddi League debut in the last season and was impactful. He gathered 89 tackle points, which was the most by anyone from the Panthers in the 9th season. The management had shown faith in the youngster as well.

Players retained and released by Jaipur Pink Panthers for Pro Kabaddi League 2023

﻿Retained players

Elite players:

Sunil Kumar Arjun Deshwal Ajith Kumar V Reza Mirbhageri Bhavani Rajput Sahul Kumar

Existing young players:

Ankush Abhishek KS Ashish Devank

Released players

Rahul Chaudhari Navneet Nitin Pawar Nitin Chandel Deepak Lucky Woosan Ko Rahul Dhanavadi