Pro Kabaddi League: 5 Best Raiders who have played in Puneri Paltan before

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 // 25 Sep 2018, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Deepak Niwas Hooda has been a star performer for Puneri Paltan for the past three seasons

Pro Kabaddi League action resumes for the sixth edition in about two weeks time as the twelve franchises in contention will battle it out on the mat over three months for a chance to win the coveted championship.

Puneri Paltan has been a franchise who have rediscovered themselves after starting out in a poor fashion in the initial seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. In the past three seasons, they have done well and turned into one of the most consistently better-performing sides in the PKL.

There have been many players over the years who have played their part in their growth in the league and we take a look at five of the best raiders who have featured for the Puneri Paltan franchise over the past five seasons.

#5 Nitin Tomar

He was signed by the UP Yoddha for a price of 93 Lakhs a year ago

Nitin Tomar has slowly become one of the most sought-after players in the Pro Kabaddi League and his price tags in the past two PKL auctions are a testament to this fact. He was signed by the UP Yoddha for a price of 93 Lakhs a year ago. In this season's auction held earlier this year, Tomar was signed by the Puneri Paltan for a mammoth 115 Lakhs making him one of the crorepatis in the PKL.

Tomar played earlier for the Puneri Paltan in the season 4 of the PKL when under the tutelage of veteran Manjeet Chillar, he found his footing in the league after his debut season at the Bengal Warriors franchise. Tomar played off the bench but contributed well with 34 points in twelve matches and got crucial points in pressure situations for the Paltan.

1 / 5 NEXT