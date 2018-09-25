Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pro Kabaddi League: 5 Best Raiders who have played in Puneri Paltan before

Gaurav Kadam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21   //    25 Sep 2018, 00:00 IST

Deepak Niwas Hooda
Deepak Niwas Hooda has been a star performer for Puneri Paltan for the past three seasons

Pro Kabaddi League action resumes for the sixth edition in about two weeks time as the twelve franchises in contention will battle it out on the mat over three months for a chance to win the coveted championship.

Puneri Paltan has been a franchise who have rediscovered themselves after starting out in a poor fashion in the initial seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. In the past three seasons, they have done well and turned into one of the most consistently better-performing sides in the PKL.

There have been many players over the years who have played their part in their growth in the league and we take a look at five of the best raiders who have featured for the Puneri Paltan franchise over the past five seasons.

#5 Nitin Tomar

He was signed by the UP Yoddha for a price of 93 Lakhs a year ago
He was signed by the UP Yoddha for a price of 93 Lakhs a year ago

Nitin Tomar has slowly become one of the most sought-after players in the Pro Kabaddi League and his price tags in the past two PKL auctions are a testament to this fact. He was signed by the UP Yoddha for a price of 93 Lakhs a year ago. In this season's auction held earlier this year, Tomar was signed by the Puneri Paltan for a mammoth 115 Lakhs making him one of the crorepatis in the PKL.

Tomar played earlier for the Puneri Paltan in the season 4 of the PKL when under the tutelage of veteran Manjeet Chillar, he found his footing in the league after his debut season at the Bengal Warriors franchise. Tomar played off the bench but contributed well with 34 points in twelve matches and got crucial points in pressure situations for the Paltan.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 Puneri Paltan Ajay Thakur Deepak Niwas Hooda Pro Kabaddi 2018 Teams
Gaurav Kadam
ANALYST
5 Raiders you didn't know have played for Puneri Paltan
RELATED STORY
5 Players who have been Valuable for Puneri Paltan
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Team analysis of Puneri Paltan
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting Puneri Paltan's...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 players who should have...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan Schedule: Time...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction: Most expensive playing 7
RELATED STORY
10 best Pro-kabaddi players 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League, Season 6: 'Important for me to both...
RELATED STORY
10 best Pro-kabaddi all-rounders
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us