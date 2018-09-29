Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Kabaddi League: 5 players who have disappointed with Jaipur Pink Panthers

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    29 Sep 2018, 11:27 IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers

The sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is just a few weeks from now and the teams have been training earnestly for the task ahead. The auctions leading to the starting of the league sparked quite a few exciting moments as players shifted loyalty, some even moving to their second team for the first time in six seasons.

That's the case with Anup Kumar, who will be captaining the Jaipur Pink Panthers for the upcoming season and with that will play for the Panthers after five long years with U Mumba. Along with him walk in all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda and right corner defender Mohit Chhillar, who will be playing without his trusted defence partner Surender Nada for the first time in six seasons.

The Pink Panthers, who are the inaugural champions faded away in seasons two and three as they finished 5th and 6th while they made a comeback in the fourth season to finish runners-up. In the fifth season, they failed to make it to the playoffs and the sixth season will give them an opportunity to get in the title race.

For the Panthers, the team has boasted of players of high calibre such as Manjeet Chhilar, Jasvir Singh amongst others. However, there have been some players who have not managed to have the best of seasons with the Abhishek Bachchan-owned side.

Here are five players who disappointed with the Panthers:

#5 Siddharth

Siddharth (L) watches as Rahul Chaudhari raids
Siddharth (L) watches as Rahul Chaudhari raids

The burly all-rounder, who is better known for his vicious tackles from the defensive front did not have the best of stints with the Panthers when he represented them during the fifth season, where he finished with just 31 points from 21 matches.

Better known for his tackles than his raiding, Siddharth was a constant presence on the mat but could not bring in the confidence as he could only collect 4 raid points from 32 raids apart from 27 tackle points from 68 attempted tackles.

For season six, Siddharth will be representing Dabang Delhi which will be led by Joginder Narwal.

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
A batting all-rounder in gully cricket who takes inspiration from the evolving world of sport to pen down thoughts and share the love of sports!
