Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi have done well to acquire a strong team which certainly looks defence heavy. Can they see a reversal of fortunes this time?

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST Feature 31 May 2018, 19:33 IST

Meraj Sheykh will have some breathing space this season with the likes of Pawan Kumar and Shabeer Bapu set to take up the raiding duties

For a long time now, Dabang Delhi has been a team that has laid a platform for individuals to blossom but has not been able to stitch the performances together in order to win games.

Since the inaugural season, Delhi's best finish has been sixth place while in the second and third season, the form get dipping as they finished seventh and had to settle with the wooden spoon in the third season.

Right throughout the fifth season, captain Meraj Sheykh transpired to be the lone bright spark in a faltering campaign as they finished last in Zone A with just five wins from 22 games.

However, ahead of the auctions, they decided to retain their talismanic skipper and build a squad around him and if one was to glance at the players they have managed to add to their squad, Dabang Delhi will be hoping to see a change in fortunes soon.

Khomsan Thongkham was their lone overseas purchase at ₹8 lakh and joining him in the squad was Pawan Kumar Kadian (₹20 lakh), a steal for his calibre while raiding.

The second day started on a positive note as Delhi made two buys in a row in the form of Satpal Narwal (₹12 lakh) and exercised their 'FBM' card on the impressive Vishnu Viraj Landge (₹25 lakh).

However, they did not stop there and added two more huge names in the form of Vishal Mane (₹45 lakh) and Joginder Narwal (₹33 lakh) that rounded off a good session for them.

A heated bid for Chandran Ranjith (₹61.25), who performed exceedingly well for U Mumba last season was followed by the acquisition of Shabeer Bapu (₹15.5) who has been a phenomenal raiding force in the past.

Delhi also made the first buy in category 'C' in the form of experienced all-rounder Rajesh Narwal (₹16 lakh) and then took the backseat, making only one more buy through Anil Kumar (₹8 lakh) and ended a good auction for them with the purchase of ace right corner defender Ravinder Pahal (₹20 lakh).

Full Dabang Delhi KC team for Season 6

Raiders:

Chandran Ranjith - ₹61.25 lakh

Pawan Kumar Kadian - ₹20 lakh

Shabeer Bapu - ₹15.5 lakh

Khomsan Thongkham - ₹8 lakh

Kamal Kishore Jat - ₹8 lakh

Naveen Kumar [NYP]- ₹6.6 lakh

Defenders:

Ravinder Pahal - ₹20 lakh

Tushar Bhoir [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Vishal Mane - ₹45 lakh

Satpal Narwal - ₹12 lakh

Viraj Vishnu Landge - ₹25 lakh

Anil Kumar - ₹8 lakh

Yogesh Hooda - ₹8 lakh

All-rounders:

Joginder Narwal - ₹33 lakh

Meraj Sheykh [Retained] - ₹65.55 lakh

Rajesh Narwal - ₹16 lakh

Sidharth - ₹12 lakh

Tapas Pal [NYP]- ₹6.6 lakh

Vishal [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

What do you think about the squad for Dabang Delhi ahead of the 2018 PKL season? Send us your opinion in the comments section below!