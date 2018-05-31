Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by Tamil Thalaivas

After retaining Indian captain Ajay Thakur, see how the Thalaivas fared in the 2018 PKL auction.

Tamil Thalaivas retained Ajay Thakur in the 2018 auction.

Tamil Thaliavas is one of the expansion teams that became a part of the PKL in 2017. A big move that the Thalaivans made in their debut campaign, last time around, was to get on board Indian captain Ajay Thakur.

Barring any surprise, the Thalaivans decided to use one of the three available spots to retain Thakur going into the PKL 2018 auction.

Thalaivas also decided to retain Amit Hooda and C. Arun, with the duo now expected to form a strong backbone of the Thalaivas along with Thakur.

The re-signing of the trio set Tamil Thalaivas back a few bucks going into the auction. However, with a clear strategy and some shrewd buys, the Thalaivas have managed to build a strong team.

Tamil Thalaivas managed to pick up a lot of players on their base price, snapping up a number of bargain buys in the process. South Korean duo Chan Sik Park and Jae Min Lee were two such players.

Thakur, Hooda, and Arun were the three highest-paid players on Thalaivas' payroll. That didn't change after the auction.

After Arun at Rs. 36.30 Lakhs, Tamil Thalaivas picked up Darshan J. and Sukesh Hegde at a price of Rs. 28 Lakhs each.

All-rounder Manjeet Chillar was also picked up by the Thalaivas for Rs. 20 Lakhs. While D. Pratap, Rajnish, and Anand join the team as new young players.

Below is a list of the key transfers along with all the players picked up by the Tamil Thalaivas in the 2018 PKL auction.

Key transfers

Sukesh Hegde

Manjeet Chillar

Darshan J.

Here is the full squad of Tamil Thalaivas

Raiders:

Ajay Thakur [Retained] - ₹76.23 lakh

Sukesh Hegde - ₹28 lakh

Jasvir Singh - ₹12 lakh

Surjeet Singh - ₹12 lakh

K Jayaseelan - ₹12 lakhs

Athul MS - ₹9.2 lakh

Anil Kumar - ₹8 lakh

Abhinandan Chandel - ₹8 lakh

Anand [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Rajnish [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Defenders:

Amit Hooda [Retained] - ₹69.30 lakh

Darshan. J - ₹28 lakh

C. Arun [Retained] - ₹36.30 lakh

Sunil Kumar - ₹12 lakh

Jae Min Lee - ₹8 lakh

All-rounders:

D Pradap [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Manjeet Chhillar - ₹20 lakh

Chan Sik Park - ₹8 lakh

Vimal Raj V - ₹5 lakh

