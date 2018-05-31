Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by U Mumba

The Mumbai based side picked up Fazel Atrachali for a record bid of Rs. 100 Lakhs.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST Feature 31 May 2018, 19:57 IST

U Mumba

U Mumba were among the founding members of the Pro Kabaddi League when the league was established in 2014. In the five seasons that have been held since, the Mumbai based team have been crowned champions once and finished as runners-up twice.

Their solitary title came in 2015 when they beat Bengaluru Bulls in the Final. However, the latest edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was quite disappointing for U Mumba, as they finished fourth in the group stage, missing the cut for the championship playoffs.

The U Mumba hierarchy must have looked at the 2018 auction as a chance to rework and revitalize the team. They came into the auction with a clear goal to rebuild the team and ended up spending the second most amount of money after Telugu Titans.

In fact, going into the auction, U Mumba decided not to retain anybody and bring with them a full purse.

A huge chunk of that purse was devoted to Fazel Atrachali, as U Mumba picked up the Iranian defender for a record bid of Rs. 100 Lakhs. With the winning bid, Atrachali became the highest paid foreigner in the PKL since its inception.

U Mumba also picked up Dharmaraj Cheralathan for Rs. 46 Lakhs, while winning the bid for Abhishek Singh at Rs. 42.8 Lakhs.

The team from Mumbai had a clear goal in mind, to rebuild from scratch, and they have done so. The big money signing of Fazel Atrachali also proved that U Mumba are looking to get back to the top. However, their strategy of focusing the funds on some key players meant that they had to take in many new players as New Young Players (NYP).

Below is a list of the key transfers along with all the players picked up by the U Mumba in the 2018 PKL auction.

Key Transfers

Fazel Atrachali

Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Abhishek Singh

Here is the full squad of U Mumba:

Raiders:

Abhishek Singh - ₹42.8 lakh

Siddharth Sirish Desai - ₹36 lakh

Abolfazl Maghsodlou - ₹21.75 lakh

Vinodh Kumar - ₹22.5 lakh

Darshan Kadian - ₹12 lakh

Rohit Baliyan - ₹12 lakh

R Sriram - ₹12 lakh

Arjun Deshwal - ₹8 lakh

Gaurav Kumar [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Defenders:

Fazel Atrachali - ₹100 lakh

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - ₹46 lakh

Rajguru - ₹12 lakh

Rohit Rana - ₹12 lakh

Hadi Tajik - ₹11 lakh

Surinder Singh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakhAdinath Gavali - ₹8 lakh

All-rounders:

E Subhash [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Shiv Om [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Ananth Kumar [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Mohit Baliyan [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh