PKL Auction 2019: Complete list of players bought by each team

Siddharth Desai was the most expensive player at the auction.

The Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 was completed in Mumbai on 9th April after a fierce 2-day event saw the coaches and the team owners engaged in bidding wars to get the best team for Season 7 of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. Each team had a really huge purse of ₹4.4 Crore which they shelled out to acquire the services of the players of their choice.

Over 120 players were bought by the teams who had the option of retaining few players ahead of the auction. Puneri Paltan went all-out at the auction after choosing to retain no players. Over 50 Crore was spent by the teams as the players from the New Young Players Initiative as well as the Overseas Players were sought after by teams.

Siddharth Desai, last season's best debutant, was the biggest buy of the auction as he bagged for ₹1.45 Crore by the Telugu Titans. Day 1 one of the auction saw the players from Category A and Category B being put up for sale while Day 2 saw the players from Category C and D being put up before the unsold players came back for sale.

All the teams would've come into the auction with a set plan and they would've gone out of the auction with the right team, the one which they desired.

Let's now take a look at the players bought by each team at this auction.

Bengal Warriors:

Maninder Singh

Elite Retained Players: Baldev Singh [12 Lakh], Maninder Singh [56 Lakh]

Retained Young Players: Adarsh T, Ravindra Kumawat

New Young Players: Sahil

Auction Buys:

Mohammad Nabibakhsh [77.5 Lakh] (Overseas)

K. Prapanjan [55 Lakh]

Jeeva Kumar [31 Lakh]

Rinku Narwal [20 Lakh]

Sukesh Hegde [20 Lakh]

Rakesh Narwal [16.25 Lakh]

Mohammad Taghi [15.5 Lakh] (Overseas)

AR Avinash [10 Lakh]

Amit Santhosh Dummal [10 Lakh]

Viraj Vishnu Langde [10 Lakh]

Vijin Thangadurai [10 Lakh]

Bhuvneshwar Gaur [10 Lakh]

Bengaluru Bulls:

Elite Retained Players: Rohit Kumar [89 Lakh], Pawan Sehrawat [52 Lakh], Ashish Kumar [23 Lakh]

Young Retained Players: Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh

New Young Players: Mohit Sehrawat, Bunty

Auction Buys:

Mahender Singh [80 lakh]

Vijay Kumar [21.25 lakh]

Sanjay Shreshtha [10 lakh]

Lal Mohar Yadav [10 lakh]

Sandeep [10 lakh]

Raju Lal Choudhary - [10 lakh]

Vinod Kumar - [10 lakh]

Aman [6 Lakh]

Dabang Delhi KC:

Elite Retained Players: Meraj Sheykh [65 Lakh], Joginder Narwal [33 Lakh]

Chandran Ranjit [70 lakh]

Ravinder Pahal [61 lakh]

Vijay Malik [41 lakh]

Vishal Mane [28.5 lakh]

Anil Kumar [20 lakh]

Saeed Ghaffari [16.5 lakh]

Sombir [10 Lakh]

Pratik Patil [6 lakh]

Satywan [6 Lakh]

Neeraj Narwal [6 Lakh]

