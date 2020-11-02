Pro Kabaddi League: Sandeep Narwal picks his dream PKL team

One of the most exciting all-rounders in pro kabaddi history, Sandeep Narwal picked his dream kabaddi team during a recent appearance in Pro Kabaddi's Instagram series, Beyond The Mat - Season II.

The U Mumba star picked an explosive defensive line-up and also selected two veteran all-rounders in the team, including himself.

The 27-year-old has been a vital cog for the Indian kabaddi team, winning gold medals on multiple occasions including the South Asian Games 2016 and the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2017. He was also a part of the Indian squad that won the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

Known as 'The Beast,' Sandeep Narwal holds the record for the most super tackles (27) by a player in PKL history. Along with Manjeet Chhillar and Deepak Niwas Hooda, he is one of three all-rounders to have scored more than 500 total points in the competition.

Sandeep Narwal picks his defense-heavy dream PKL seven, names himself as the team's all-rounder

When quizzed about his dream team in the Rapid Fire segment of the show, Sandeep Narwal picked himself as the team's all-rounder in the center position. Although he has transformed into a right-corner defender recently, his tally of 249 raid points with 11 super raids in the PKL proves his worth as a handy raider.

Sandeep Narwal's corner combination included a perfect balance of youth and experience. He named Amit Hooda as the right corner, with Joginder Narwal being the left corner and captain of the side.

He also picked the cover duo of Manjeet Chhillar and Surjeet Singh, known as the best cover combination of Indian kabaddi today.

Sandeep Narwal also named Bengaluru Bulls' raiding duo, Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar, as the primary raiders of his dream seven.

With such a defense-heavy squad, Sandeep Narwal's dream PKL seven certainly looks well-balanced.

Sandeep Narwal all-time dream PKL seven: Joginder Narwal (C), Amit Hooda, Manjeet Chhillar, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, and Rohit Kumar.