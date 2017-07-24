Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Five Puneri Paltan players who can win the team the elusive title

The team has managed to bring in the core of the Patna Pirates that won the last two editions.

24 Jul 2017

Pune made it to the finals in the third season where they faced defeat at the hands of Patna Pirates

The team wearing orange in the Pro Kabaddi League has in the past four seasons shown tendencies that are generally associated with a team more famous for sporting the same colour - the Netherlands football team. They come with big names and bigger reputation, give some scintillating performances and just when it looks they are set to rock the show, they fall by the wayside.

This time too the team is packed with big names as the management wrung in the changes after the last season when the team huffed and puffed to the semis but couldn't progress further. The difference from the previous seasons, however, lies in the core of the team which has been masterfully copied from Patna Pirates of the last season with retained player Deepak Niwas Hooda adding his weight to it.

Can these players who know what victory tastes like win it for another team that has the same initials as their last one? The names on the team sheet does inspire confidence.

#1 Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Cheralathan captained Patna Pirates to the title last season

The grand old man of Kabaddi isn't giving up anytime soon. And why should he, especially after winning a title for his team last season? The defender doesn't give any impression of slowing down and with his experience, has developed the guile that more than makes up for whatever agility he has lost due to his age.

His knee hold is still dreaded in the league as much as his composure and decisions on the mat are respected. With age not on his side, Cheralathan would like to ride the wave as long as it lasts. But maintaining fitness for such a long season can prove to be a challenge for the ex Pirates captain and it would be important for the team to groom a defender who can take his place in the side whenever the need arises.