Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: "Auction price of Rs 46.50 lakh was low, but I am satisfied," says Mohit Chhillar

He expressed his delight at being paired with Surender Nada again.

Mohit Chhillar was part of the U Mumba side that won the PKL 2 title

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 kicks off next month and for the first time, it will feature 12 teams that will contest over 130 matches across a time period of 13 weeks. The four new teams have been chosen from the states of Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and were part of the auction in May that saw over 400 players go under the hammer.

The side from Haryana, who have been named the Steelers, have built a formidable squad full of experience that includes priority pick Surender Nada and veteran raiders Wazir Singh, Sonu Narwal and Surjeet Singh. The JSW Group-owned side also pulled off the bargain pick of the auction, signing up star defender Mohit Chhillar for a sum of just Rs 46.50 lakh.

Chhillar was the most expensive player in the season four auction and it is surprising that he went for a sum that was less than his previous price last year despite being one of the best players in the world in his position.

He spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat, where he said that he is unfazed by his price tag and is looking forward to the new season. Here are a few excerpts!

How is your preparation for Season 5 going? What are your expectations from it?

I am really excited for the new season and we are sure it will be even better than the previous four. Last time, we gave it our best effort with the Bengaluru team but it was not enough as we couldn’t reach the semifinals.

I’m delighted that once again, Surender Nada and I will be in the same team. We are grateful to the JSW team for showing faith in us and we hope to repay it by reaching the final in Season 5.

How would you rate the other teams in the league? Any clear favourites in your opinion?

It is really difficult to choose a favourite at this moment. All teams are well-matched and the difference between them is marginal.

I would say that each team has its own strengths and weaknesses and will look to build upon them before the season starts. Who will win or lose, we can only find out once the matches begin.

What are your thoughts on your auction price, especially after it fell from last season?

The price is something I have no control over and I am happy with whatever I have got. I understand the reason why teams did not bid for me, given the situation that was going on in the room.

Surender was already chosen as priority pick by Haryana and thus, other teams knew that they will go to any extent to pick me. I am happy that both of us are in the same team and I can’t wait for the new season to begin.

