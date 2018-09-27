Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 Best Raiders from U Mumba

Subhashish Majumdar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 106 // 27 Sep 2018, 17:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can U Mumba relive their glory days in Season 6?

Despite their inability to reach the playoffs last season, U Mumba has been one of the most successful teams in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Mumbai franchise started with a bang, finishing as runners-up in the inaugural edition before being crowned champions in Season 2, and lost the title narrowly to Patna Pirates the following year.

For a good five seasons, Ronnie Screwvala's team have been spearheaded by the man who has now come to be known as the best captain in the history of the League but will now have to go about their business without the services of Anup Kumar.

When it comes to a proven track record, the U Mumba raiding department seems to be rather deficient as far as the numbers are concerned but all that may well change when their Season 6 campaign gets underway.

Here is a look at the top 5 raiders whose contributions will be vital if U Mumba wishes to relive their glory days in the competition.

#5 Vinod Kumar

The 33-year-old raider started his journey with Patna Pirates who successfully defended their title last season. Vinod, predominantly came on as a substitute for the Pirates but displayed his array of skills on the mat which includes a good mix of controlled aggression and the ability to make efficient getaways.

Vinod earned 48 points (which includes 34 raid points) from 21 matches last season and will be keen to make it to the starting 7 for U Mumba more often than he did for Patna last season.

#4 Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh

The 19-year-old who hails from Uttar Pradesh made the headlines when he was picked up by the Mumbai side for a whopping 42.8 lakhs in the PKL auctions.

The youngster who first got noticed in the Senior Nationals is an exciting new prospect with a repertoire of tricks that include hand touches and superb reflexes.

Abhishek also showed his class at the Federation Cup which was held in Mumbai earlier this year. The youngster scored 12 points against hosts Maharashtra who finally survived a late scare to end on the winning side by a 34-33 margin.

The promising lad has spent a lot of time playing alongside Rahul Chaudhari for his state team and a lot is expected of Abhishek when the new season unfolds.

1 / 4 NEXT