Pro Kabaddi League season 6: 5 reasons why Dabang Delhi K.C. will win this season

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    07 Oct 2018, 13:32 IST

Dabang Delhi is one of those teams that has never played in the semi-finals of the league

The sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi League is less than 24 hours away, and the twelve teams from all over India are toiling hard to win the trophy. The first six matches will take place in the bright city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. One such team all-ready for the league is Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi K.C. is the team representing New Delhi. The team was led by Meraj Sheykh and coached by Ramesh Bendigiri. The team is owned by Mrs. Radha Kapoor Khanna and they play their home matches at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi.

Here are five reasons as to why Dabang Delhi will win the sixth edition of VIVO PKL:

#1 The Iranian Hercules - Meraj Sheykh

Iranian players are well-known for their world-class performance in the Pro Kabaddi League. The peerless Meraj Sheykh is one of them. Meraj Sheykh started his PKL career as an all-rounder from Telegu Titans in season 2.

His debut was not great as he scored just 38 points in 15 matches. His popularity soared up high in season 3 as he performed those intricate high jumps. He made a shift to Dabang Delhi in season 4 and was a boon for them. Till date, Meraj has scored a total of 265 points in 63 matches, which is a record set by this foreign player.

A great player that he is, Meraj was retained by Delhi's franchise for the sixth edition of the league. He has a leviathan fan following in India. Fans, get ready, the Midas of kabaddi is all set to cross the line!

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Dabang Delhi Meraj Sheykh Ravinder Pahal
Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Dreaming is not the only solution, working on it is. A Sports Buff; knitting thoughts into words!! :) An ardent Kabaddi fan!!!
