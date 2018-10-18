Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 24: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 26 // 18 Oct 2018, 23:19 IST

Can Anup Kumar lead his team to yet another victory on the road?

In a Zone A clash, the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Puneri Paltan at the Paltans' home venue, the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Pink Panthers are still quite new to the season, as they have played just 2 matches, but would like to get the 5 points against an out-of-form Puneri Paltan.

The Panthers are getting their act together in both the departments, and the consistency of Nitin Rawal, and the recent raiding exploits of Anup Kumar and Deepak Niwas Hooda, will surely give confidence to the Panthers' fans.

A place for Selvamani K in the starting 7 is a tricky proposition, and could only be done if the Panthers could replace him with one of the cover defenders, most likely the Korean Chang Ko, thus compromising the strength of the defense in the process.

Hence, the current pattern of getting him in as a substitute during crucial points in the game could bode well for the Panthers, and also give Selvamani the necessary time on the mat without taking a toll on his injury that he suffered last season.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, would like to leave behind today's night defeat to the Fortunegiants and strive for a win against the Panthers, to bring in a sense of consistency into their seasons' campaign.

A team can't hope to win when just a couple of its players contribute, and therefore the rest of the team have to pull up their socks and fight with all their might to get the win against the Panthers.

Rajesh Mondal and the other raiders' lack of consistency has made Nitin Tomar's job difficult. The same goes for the defense, as Girish Ernak has been the only consistent factor in all their outings, getting little or no support from his fellow defenders.

The fact that Sandeep Narwal, one of the key players for the Paltan, is still struggling, and has not found his form yet, is adding on to the Puneri Paltan's problems.

Nitin Tomar, being a left raider, would be targeting the right corner of the Panthers, Mohit Chhillar, and the battle will be an interesting one to watch out for.

Probable playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (c), Nitin Tomar, Rajesh Mondal, Deepak Kumar Dahiya/G.B.More, Sandeep Narwal, Ravi Kumar, and Akshay Jadhav

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (c), Nitin Rawal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Young Chang Ko/Selvamani K, Bajirao Hodage, Mohit Chhillar, and Sandeep Dhull

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.