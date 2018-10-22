Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 30: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Can 'Mighty' Manjeet revive the Thalaivas' fortunes?

In the second match of the double-header lined up for Tuesday evening, the top-placed team of Zone A, Puneri Paltan would take on the bottom-placed team of Zone B, the Tamil Thalaivas.

The match would be played on Tuesday, the 23rd. Today is a Pro Kabaddi League rest day, and hence none of the teams would be seen in action.

Puneri Paltan would take confidence from yesterday night's win against the Bengaluru Bulls, and the added bonus would be the fact that the team's young guns Shubham Shinde, Rinku Narwal and Akshay Jadhav, all contributed crucial points to the team's tally.

The Paltan would look for a fourth consecutive win and would go all out on the mat, with the right blend of experience and youth in the squad to extend their winning run.

The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, would look to rein in their 5-match loss streak with a win in order to prove their worth to their detractors and move out of the bottom place in the Zone B standings.

Athul MS should be played ahead of any other raiders as a support to Ajay Thakur, as Athul has proved time and again that he deserves a place in the starting lineup. His 30 raid points from 5 matches making him the 2nd highest Thalaivas raider this season is proof in itself to reserve a place in the playing 7.

D Gopu, showed a better judgment and was decisive in his tackles in the match against the Bengaluru Bulls, and deserves a chance in the starting lineup, but it will be tricky to get Gopu in the squad as he favours the right corner position which is occupied by Amit Hooda.

Probable playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (c), Nitin Tomar, Monu, Rajesh Mondal/G.B.More, Akshay Jadhav, Ravi Kumar, and Shubham Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Surjeet Singh/Sukesh Hegde, Athul MS, Manjeet Chhillar, Amit Hooda/D.Gopu, Darshan J, and Sunil

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.