Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 4: Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddha | Preview and Predicted Lineups

GoMish FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 54 // 08 Oct 2018, 14:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In the second encounter of Zone B, the Tamil Thalaivas take on the U.P.Yoddhas at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Can the Thalaivas' defense, led by Manjeet Chillar, improve on their performance from yesterday? (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi website)

The Thalaivas would like to continue their winning run in their home stretch with a win against the Yoddhas in today's Zone B clash.

The Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur would again be the key in their raiding department, and the support from Surjeet Singh and Jasveer Singh would be essential for the win. The fans would wish to see Manjeet Singh continue and improve upon his form to regain his status as the premier defender in the tournament with his clinical thigh holds, and the right-corner Amit Hooda continue his gripping ankle-holds on the oppositions' raiders.

Would the promotion of Rishank Devadiga to the captaincy position push him to do better, or would the added responsibility be a little too difficult for him to handle? Only time will tell. Either way, Prashant Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav would have to effectively support their captain in shouldering the raiding responsibilities, in order for U.P.Yoddhas to give a tough fight to their opponents

The weight of Yoddha's defense lies on the shoulders of the experienced Jeeva Kumar, who has the responsibility of maneuvering his young defense, especially the corners - Nitesh Kumar and Sachin Kumar into effective tackling formations.

Probable playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: They wouldn't want to tinker with the winning combination and would most likely go with an unchanged side.

Ajay Thakur (c), Surjeet Singh, Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Singh, Amit Hooda, Darshan J, and C Arun

U.P.Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga (c), Prashant Kumar Rai, Shrikant Jadhav, Jeeva Kumar, Sagar B Krishna, Nitesh Kumar, and Sachin Kumar

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar