Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba | Post-Match Analysis

GoMish
CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    10 Oct 2018, 22:49 IST

Captain Cool, Anup Kumar could just manage 4 points against U Mumba.

U Mumba got their first win of the season as they made a terrific comeback in the second half to defeat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32.

While the Panthers' defense was at par with that of U Mumba, it was their attack that let them down. Anup Kumar and co. could manage just 14 raid points in comparison to U Mumba's 22 points. While Nitin Rawal did manage 8 points, Anup and Deepak Niwas Hooda failed to capitalize on their raiding opportunities.

The missing of the Panthers' prolific raider from last season, Selvamani K from the starting lineup was a mystery and raises concerns over his fitness. The young raider, Amit Kumar looked promising from what little time he spent on the court and should replace Young Chang Ko in the Panthers' playing 7 for the next match.

The Panthers' defense coordinated well, especially in the first half, led by their corners Sandeep Dhull and Mohit Chillar.


Siddharth Desai was again the star for U Mumba against the Panthers.

U Mumba, on the other hand, showed composure and got their basics rights to come back from 5-11 to win the match 39-32. Their star performer for the second match in a row was the young Siddharth Desai who clinched 13 points from his 17 raids and inflicted the all-important all out in the second half to turn the game in U Mumba's favor. He was well supported by Rohit Baliyan and Vinod Kumar who came off the bench to score 7 and 3 raid points respectively.

Rohit Baliyan and Vinod Kumar should start the next match and replace Abhishek Singh (1 point) and Abolfazl Maghsodlou (0 points), both of whom failed to leave an impact on the game. 

What's Next?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers next take on the Haryana Steelers, on the Steelers' home turf at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat on the 16th of October.

U Mumba will be next seen in action also against the Steelers' on the 13th of October in the Haryana leg of the tournament.

