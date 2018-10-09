Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba | Preview and Predicted Lineups

GoMish FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 193 // 09 Oct 2018, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anup Kumar will be leading the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Season 6

The final team of Zone A, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, spring into action against U Mumba in the first of the double-header at the Pro Kabaddi League 2018, scheduled for the evening, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

For the first time in Pro Kabaddi League history, Anup Kumar would be playing in a jersey different than that of the U Mumba, and, as fate would have it, he makes his debut for the Pink Panthers against his ex-team. The encounter would surely bring back some fond memories for Captain Cool Anup, but a professional such as him wouldn't let that affect his game.

The Pink Panthers were smart at the auction to assemble a team which has the right mix of youth and experience. The raiding unit of Selvamani K, Nitin Rawal, and Deepak Niwas Hooda would provide Anup the attack that can flatten any defense on any given day.

The defense is as strong as the attack, if not better, with Mohit Chillar at the right corner, Sandeep Dhull at the left corner, and Bajirao Hodage manning the covers look all set to get some crucial tackle points.

Sandeep, after performing exceptionally well for the Telugu Titans in PKL Season 4, missed out on Season 5, after not getting picked at the auction. And he would have a point to prove to all his critics.

U Mumba, after the tied game against the Puneri Paltan, would look to finish the Chennai leg with a win. Siddharth Desai was a breakout star for U Mumba in the first match and would like to continue his form against the Panthers. The other raiders, Rohit Baliyan and Abhishek Singh, weren't up to the mark and hence giving Abolfazl Maghsodlou or R.Sriram a chance could be the right call.

On the defensive front, the corner duo of Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Fazel Atrachali look all set, but the covers, Surender Singh and Rohit Rana, failed to impress in the previous encounter. They need to bring their A-game to the match against the strong raiding attack of the Panthers, if they want to cement their place in the U Mumba side.

Probable playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (c), Selvamani K, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Bajirao Hodage, Mohit Chillar, and Sandeep Dhull

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Abolfazl Maghsodlou, R.Sriram/Abhishek Singh, Surender Singh/Rohit Rana, Darshan Kadian, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

When and where to watch: 20.00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar