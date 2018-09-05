Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting Dabang Delhi K.C.'s starting seven for the initial matches

Dabang Delhi K.C.'s squad for Pro Kabaddi Season 6.

The franchise based on Delhi, Dabang Delhi K.C. is the only side in Pro Kabaddi history to not feature in a playoffs match over the five editions of the league. Dabang Delhi K.C. has found a lot of stars over the years such as Kashiling Adake, Ravinder Pahal, and Meraj Sheykh but lack of collective performances have hurt them a lot.

Dabang Delhi K.C. has the lowest of winning percentages in comparison to other teams of the league, just at 24.36%. Out of 78 matches over the five seasons of the tournament, Dabang Delhi K.C. has managed 19 wins only.

In Season 5, the team managed to buy Nilesh Shinde and Bajirao Hodage after they retained the services of Meraj Sheykh. However, things didn't go well for the team as everybody failed to live up to the expectation.

Sheykh ended his campaign as the best allrounder of Season 5 (104 total points in 20 matches). Abolfazl Maghsoudlu starred their raiding efficiency of the team but couldn't take the team to the playoffs. Not even a single defender crossed 30 tackle points in their entire season. Sunil was the best defender for the team with 25 tackle points in 18 matches.

For Season 6, Dabang Delhi K.C. has made some reputable steals for a team which lacked form back in Season 5. However, the team on paper looks a well-balanced side with every department filled with experience and agility.

Dabang Delhi K.C has signed a total of 19 players for Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Meraj Sheykh who was retained by the team ahead of the auctions was the highest paid player at approx. ₹65.55 lakhs by the team. Krishan Kumar Hooda will be serving the team as their head coach. Here is the predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi K.C. in the initial matches of the tournament.

Right Corner: Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal executing a diving ankle hold on Thalaivas' K. Prapanjan.

It will be a warm homecoming for 'The Hawk' in Dabang Delhi K.C. It was season 2 when raiders feared against Ravinder Pahal. In that season, Ravinder took 60 tackle points in 14 matches with 4.29 tackle points per game as average.

Ever since then, Pahal has demolished the opposition with his trademark move 'thigh hold' and his precisely timed dives. Pahal originated the move namely 'wrist hold' with his tightened grip. His thigh holds usually come in the middle of the court.

With 204 tackle points to his name, Ravinder Pahal stands 5th in the highest tackle points ranking in 67 matches. He was a bargain steal for Dabang Delhi K.C. at just ₹20 lakhs who'll look to devastate the opposition once again.

