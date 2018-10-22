Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Schedule for Inter-Zone Challenge Matches

The Inter-Zone challenge got off to a bright start yesterday

The period between 21st and 28th October is reserved for the first phase of the Inter-Zone Challenge Matches in Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. This phase starts with the Pune leg of the competition and will wind up with the Patna leg.

The Inter-Zone Challenge matches are the ones in which one team from Zone A faces another from Zone B. Each team is scheduled to play a total of 6 Inter-Zone matches, one against each team from the other zone.

Zone A comprises three teams each from the North and the West Zones, while Zone B comprises a similar number of teams from the South and the East Zones.

Zone A

North Zone - Dabang Delhi K.C., Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers

West Zone - Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba

Zone B

South Zone - Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans

East Zone - Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates, U.P. Yoddha

For example, let's take Telugu Titans from Zone B. They'll play one match each against the 6 Zone A teams to complete their quota of 6 Inter-Zone Challenge Matches.

Schedule for Phase - I of Inter-Zone Challenge Week

Inter-Zone Challenge Week - Phase I

These matches help the team gauge their competition from the other zone, whom they'll have to face in the playoff stage of the competition. For instance, the Patna Pirates had lost their Inter-Zone Challenge Week encounter against the Gujarat Fortunegiants (29-30), and this loss helped them strategize and prepare well for the final of Pro Kabaddi League 2017, which the Pirates emphatically won against the same team by a solid margin of 17 points (55-38).

Two matches have already been played in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week on Sunday, the 21st of October. Dabang Delhi got the better of Bengal Warriors 39-30, and Puneri Paltan won their match against the Bengaluru Bulls 27-25 in a closely fought encounter.