Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Team analysis of Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas' entire squad

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 auctions took place on the 30th and 31st of May. Out of 422, only 181 players got a chance and were divided into the twelve teams.

Monu Goyat turned out as the costliest player in the PKL history. He was bought by Haryana Steelers for a humungous amount of Rs 151 lakhs. He became the highest paid non-cricket Indian athlete in a franchise-based sport.

Fazel Atrachali became the priciest foreign player after U Mumba picked him up for a whopping Rs 100 lakhs. Other players like Deepak Hooda (Rs 115 lakhs), Rahul Chaudhari ( Rs 129 lakhs), Rishank Devadiga (Rs 111 lakhs) and Nitin Tomar (Rs 115 lakhs) also joined the crore-club.

Sachin Tendulkar's team Tamil Thalaivas was also present at the auctions as one of the twelve teams. Coach K. Bhaskaran was all ready to buy a winning team. The team had great auctions as they were able to bag some amazing players.

Here is an expert analysis of the full squad of Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders

There are nine raiders on the team. The prolific player Ajay Thakur is one of them. Undoubtedly one of best players of kabaddi, Ajay has always shown a magical game. He also captained team India during the recently concluded Kabaddi Masters 2018 Dubai.

Ajay has played in teams like Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan before making a switch to Tamil Thalaivas. No praises are sufficient to describe this player. Thalaivas' team management made an extremely smart move by retaining him.

Former Gujarat player Sukesh Hegde will also play for the Thalaiva squad. He played a huge role in taking Gujarat to the finals last season.

Smiling assassin, or as he is called, the Nawabi player Jasvir Singh will also don on Tamil's t-shirt for the sixth season. He has been a part of Jaipur's team since the beginning but will now raid on for Tamil's franchise. Nonetheless, he has much to prove in the upcoming season.

Players like Surjeet Narwal, Athul MS, K. Jayaseelan, Anand, Abhinandan Chandel and Anil Kumar will also be seen playing for Tamil Thalaivas.

Overall, the raiding side has many outstanding players. With experience as well as young players, Tamil's raiders can turn into a nightmare for the other teams' defence.

