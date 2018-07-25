Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Team analysis of Tamil Thalaivas

Shreya Shreeja
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
115   //    25 Jul 2018, 23:44 IST

Ente
Tamil Thalaivas' entire squad

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 auctions took place on the 30th and 31st of May. Out of 422, only 181 players got a chance and were divided into the twelve teams.

Monu Goyat turned out as the costliest player in the PKL history. He was bought by Haryana Steelers for a humungous amount of Rs 151 lakhs. He became the highest paid non-cricket Indian athlete in a franchise-based sport.

Fazel Atrachali became the priciest foreign player after U Mumba picked him up for a whopping Rs 100 lakhs. Other players like Deepak Hooda (Rs 115 lakhs), Rahul Chaudhari ( Rs 129 lakhs), Rishank Devadiga (Rs 111 lakhs) and Nitin Tomar (Rs 115 lakhs) also joined the crore-club.

Sachin Tendulkar's team Tamil Thalaivas was also present at the auctions as one of the twelve teams. Coach K. Bhaskaran was all ready to buy a winning team. The team had great auctions as they were able to bag some amazing players.

Here is an expert analysis of the full squad of Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders

Enter capt
Raiders

There are nine raiders on the team. The prolific player Ajay Thakur is one of them. Undoubtedly one of best players of kabaddi, Ajay has always shown a magical game. He also captained team India during the recently concluded Kabaddi Masters 2018 Dubai.

Ajay has played in teams like Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan before making a switch to Tamil Thalaivas. No praises are sufficient to describe this player. Thalaivas' team management made an extremely smart move by retaining him.

Former Gujarat player Sukesh Hegde will also play for the Thalaiva squad. He played a huge role in taking Gujarat to the finals last season.

Smiling assassin, or as he is called, the Nawabi player Jasvir Singh will also don on Tamil's t-shirt for the sixth season. He has been a part of Jaipur's team since the beginning but will now raid on for Tamil's franchise. Nonetheless, he has much to prove in the upcoming season.

Players like Surjeet Narwal, Athul MS, K. Jayaseelan, Anand, Abhinandan Chandel and Anil Kumar will also be seen playing for Tamil Thalaivas.

Overall, the raiding side has many outstanding players. With experience as well as young players, Tamil's raiders can turn into a nightmare for the other teams' defence.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 Tamil Thalaivas Ajay Thakur Manjeet Chhillar
Shreya Shreeja
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Dreaming is not the only solution, working on it is. A Sports Buff; knitting my thoughts into words!! :) An ardent Kabaddi fan!!!
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Tamil Thalaivas announce...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Ex-U Mumba boss Edachery...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 6: Ex-U Mumba boss Edachery Bhaskaran...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players...
RELATED STORY
VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 6: Top 5 teams which look well built
RELATED STORY
Tamil Thalaivas to host a multi-city School and Corporate...
RELATED STORY
The Rise of Kabaddi's Solitary Thalaiva: Ajay Thakur
RELATED STORY
Ajay Thakur: 10 things you need to know about him
RELATED STORY
PKL Auction 2018 Predictions: List of top players who can...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Team analysis of U Mumba
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us