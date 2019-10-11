Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Dabang Delhi K.C. v U Mumba | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 11th October 2019

Dabang Delhi K.C. look to make it 2-0 against U Mumba this season with a win.

The final day of Greater Noida leg witnesses Dabang Delhi K.C. take on U Mumba at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Dabang Delhi K.C. is at the 2nd spot as they will be keen on finishing the group-stage as the league-leaders. U Mumba will be keen on winning four in a row and solidifying the 3rd spot in the points table.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary, and Updates from the match here.

'Dabang Express' Naveen Goyat has scored 256 raid points in 20 matches with 19 Super-10s to his name this season. Neeraj Narwal scored ten raid points against UP Yoddha recently. The likes of Neeraj Narwal, Vijay, Meraj Shyekh could play in Dabang Delhi K.C.'s final league-stage encounter.

Abhishek Singh is the leading raid points scorer for U Mumba with 125 raid points in 18 matches. Both Dong Geon Lee and Ajinkya Kapare contributed well to the offense yesterday with nine raid points each. While it might be a rest day for the first-line offense, they could come handy yet again to set a combination ahead of the playoffs.

Ravinder Pahal has 57 tackle points in 20 matches thus far. Sombir could grab his spot yet again tonight as he scored six tackle points against UP Yoddha. The likes of Joginder Narwal and Vishal Mane could return to their side to gain winning momentum ahead of the knockouts.

'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali has 72 tackle points in 21 matches. He is a tackle point away from gaining the orange arm-band as the leading tackle points' scorer. Sandeep Narwal has been consistent in the right corner. Surinder Singh and Young Chang Ko will be hoping to improve their numbers tonight.

Will Dabang Delhi K.C. end their campaign as the table-toppers? Or will U Mumba register four wins in a row ahead of the playoffs?

Head To Head Record

Played: 15

Dabang Delhi K.C.: 3

U Mumba: 12

Tied: 0

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated U Mumba (40-24).

Match Details

Time: 07:30 PM IST (11th October 2019)

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

