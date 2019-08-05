×
Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 5th August 2019

Vijay Sain
ANALYST
Preview
19   //    05 Aug 2019, 19:02 IST

The defense of Dabang Delhi are up against the plethora of Jaipur Pink Panthers' raiding options.
Day 3 of the Patna leg will witness Dabang Delhi K.C. lock horns against the unbeaten side in Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match no. 27 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019. Dabang Delhi has won 3 out of their four matches this season as they seek to halt the undefeated run of Jaipur.  

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Naveen Kumar Goyat has been in sublime form for Delhi with 42 raid points in just four matches at an average of 10.25 raid points. He has received decent support from Chandran Ranjit who has 21 raid points to his name. 

The offensive line-up for Jaipur Pink Panthers has been in top-notch form with the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Narwal, and Ajinkya Pawar in the mix. Deepak Hooda has been their top raider with 31 raid points in four matches. 

Captain Joginder Narwal has led the defense with 13 tackle points in four matches. The likes of Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane are yet to show their potent with Iranian Saeid Ghaffari providing decent support in the left cover defense. 

The current orange arm-band holder, Sandeep Dhull has been phenomenal in his form with 23 tackle points in four matches averaging 5.75 tackle points. He has formed a lethal corner duo with Amit Hooda in the right corner position. 

The cover defense for Jaipur Pink Panthers will have to step up to the occasion and avoid advance tackles to book their permanent spot in the team.

Will Dabang Delhi improve their record against Jaipur Pink Panthers or will the Pink Panthers seize their fifth consecutive victory of Season 7? 

Head To Head Record:

Played: 14

Dabang Delhi K.C.: 5

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7

Tied: 2

Match Details:

Time & Date: 07:30 PM IST (5th August 2019)

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Dabang Delhi Jaipur Pink Panthers Deepak Niwas Hooda Naveen Kumar Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 Schedule Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
