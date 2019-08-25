Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddha | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 25th August 2019

Dabang Delhi have never beaten UP Yoddha in the past two seasons. Can they do it tonight?

Dabang Delhi K.C. look for a second successive win at home against UP Yoddha in the Day 2 at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi as a part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The hosts Dabang Delhi K.C. are comfortable at the second spot after a close victory versus Bengaluru Bulls last night. A win for UP Yoddha will take them to the 6th position in the points table.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

'Dabang Express' Naveen Goyat has been stellar with 88 raid points in just eight matches while Chandran Ranjit has been decent support to Naveen in the offense. Meraj Sheykh might play tonight's encounter as he took five raid points versus Bengaluru Bulls last night.

Shrikant Jadhav has 37 raid points in nine matches for UP Yoddha with momentum on his side. Surender Gill on the other hand has been a top-notch support raider with seven raid points that won them the game against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Rishank Devadiga/Monu Goyat could return to the team to aid the offense as a formidable unit.

Joginder Narwal has 21 tackle points in eight matches for Delhi.

Ravinder Pahal had a decent outing as he took four tackle points versus Bengaluru Bulls as a prime defender. Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari will look to perform consistently in the covers.

Left corner Sumit has been outstanding for UP Yoddha with 30 tackle points in just nine matches. Skipper Nitesh Kumar will be keen on improving his numbers with 20 tackle points so far. Ashu Singh and Amit Narwal will aid the defense from the position of the covers.

Will Dabang Delhi K.C. look for the second victory at home? Or will UP Yoddha continue their winning ways tonight?

Head To Head record

Played: 3

Dabang Delhi K.C.: 0

UP Yoddha: 3

Tied: 0

Match Details

Time and Date: 8:30 PM IST (25th August 2019)

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

