Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Puneri Paltan v Dabang Delhi K.C. | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 29th September 2019

It is now or never for Puneri Paltan as they take on the competitive Dabang Delhi K.C.

Puneri Puneri look to remain in contention for the playoffs against table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. in the Day 2 of Panchkula leg at Tau Devilal Sports Complex as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Puneri Paltan has a slight hope of entering into the playoffs as every encounter for them is a must-win situation. Dabang Delhi K.C. will look to solidify the top spot in the business end of the tournament.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Debutant Pankaj Mohite has emerged into a stalwart of Puneri Paltan's offence with 110 raid points in 16 matches thus far. Manjeet Dahiya has also been decent with 99 raid points. They will look to lead the attack of Puneri Paltan. Darshan Kadian/Nitin Tomar could play as the third raider of the side.

'Dabang Express' Naveen Goyat has been phenomenal with 222 raid points in 18 matches with 17 Super-10s in the season till now. Vijay scored a brilliant Super-10 against Patna Pirates in his recent encounter. Chandran Ranjith will also provide dependable support to the offence tonight.

PO Surjeet Singh has 51 raid points in 19 matches thus far from Puneri Paltan. Balasaheb Jadhav will look to improve his numbers from the left cover position. Hadi Tajik and Girish Ernak could serve as the corner defenders of the team tonight in a must-win game.

Ravinder Pahal has 49 tackle points in 18 matches thus far from Dabang Delhi K.C. He had a poor outing against Patna Pirates in his recent encounter as he looks to improve with skipper Joginder Narwal. Vishal Mane and Anil Kumar will be the formidable covers from Dabang Delhi K.C.

Can Puneri Paltan keep their playoffs hopes alive? Or will Dabang Delhi K.C. ensure the top-2 spot heading into the playoffs?

Head To Head Record

Played: 15

Puneri Paltan: 8

Dabang Delhi K.C.: 6

Tied: 1

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated Puneri Paltan (32-30)

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (29th September 2019)

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

