Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C. | Delhi lead 18-11 at half-time | 10th August 2019

Confident Puneri Paltan takes on the consistent Dabang Delhi K.C. tonight.

The second match of Day 1 in Ahmedabad leg at EKA Stadium by TransStadia will witness a cracking encounter between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Dabang Delhi K.C. will look to solidify their top spot in the points table while Puneri Paltan will look to continue their winning momentum ahead.

Delhi continued their upbeat form to take a 18-11 lead against Pune Paltan. Naveen picked up 8 points, while Chandran Ranjit got four to his name. Returning to the match for the first time in the PKL 2019, Nitin Tomar piked up most points for Pune till te half time. Silly mistakes by the skipper Surjeet Singh cost the Paltan impotant points as Naveen took easy points during his raid.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Puneri Paltan will have a boost in their offense as Nitin Tomar is all set to play his first match of Season 7 after a shoulder injury. He will lead the raiding charge for the team with Pawan Kadian who has been their top raider till now with 23 raid points in five games. Manjeet Dahiya, Pankaj Mohite, and Amit Kumar will play freely and could get used as a substitutional option for the side.

'Dabang Express' Naveen Goyat has been brilliant for the team as he has scored 53 raid points in five matches at an average of 10.6 raid points. Chandran Ranjit will aid him as a support raider as they could have Vijay to play the do or die raids for the team.

Girish Ernak has performed well for the team in the defense so far after gaining his momentum recently. He has scored 14 tackle points for the team with Manjeet Dahiya having 12 tackle points. Captain PO Surjeet Singh will be looking to leave a bold statement against the versatile raiders of Gujarat. Shubham Shinde and Sanket Sawant will get expected to avoid advance tackles and display a matured performance.

Dabang Delhi K.C. as a team have the lowest tackle points (42) in comparison to others. Captain Joginder Narwal is their top defender with just 14 tackle points. While Saeid Ghaffari has been a decent assist in the left cover, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal are yet to perform well which could likely happen tonight.

Can Puneri Paltan continue their winning ways against a tough side in Delhi? Or will Dabang Delhi K.C. consolidated 1st position in the points table?

Head To Head Record

Played: 16

Puneri Paltan: 8

Dabang Delhi K.C.: 5

Tied: 3

Match Details

Time & Date: 8:30 PM IST (10th August 2019)

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda