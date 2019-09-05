Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 5th September 2019

The second Maharashtrian derby takes place tonight.

Puneri Paltan locks horns against U Mumba in the 'Maharashtrian Derby' at Sree Kanteerava Stadium as a part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Puneri Paltan stands at 11th position with four wins to their name. They will look to avenge their loss against U Mumba who stand at the 6th spot with six wins to their name.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Manjeet Dahiya is the top raider for Puneri Paltan with 56 raid points in 12 matches. Nitin Tomar and Pankaj Mohite scored eight and seven points respectively in their recent encounter against Haryana Steelers. They will be looking to continue their momentum in the offence for Puneri Paltan tonight.

Abhishek Singh has scored the most raid points with 59 raid points in 10 matches with a brilliant Super-10 against Jaipur Pink Panthers in his recent outing. Arjun Deshwal and Athul MS would yet again look to aid the offence for the team as U Mumba look to form a formidable trio in their raiding.

PO Surjeet Singh has scored 32 tackle points in 12 matches thus far for Puneri Paltan. The defence needs to settle for the team with determined roles as coach Anup Kumar has changed its starting seven subsequently. Shubham Shinde and Sagar Krishna could serve as the corner defence with Balasaheb Jadhav as the cover defender.

'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali scored his first High-5 of the season against Jaipur. He has 37 tackle points in 12 matches. Sandeep Narwal has been in sublime touch as an all-rounder. Surinder Singh and Harendra Kumar will look to improve their numbers from the cover defence.

Can Puneri Paltan avenge their loss against U Mumba? Or will U Mumba register their second win of the season against Puneri Paltan?

Head To Head Record

Played: 15

Puneri Paltan: 5

U Mumba: 9

Tied: 1

Previous Meeting in Season 7: U Mumba defeated Puneri Paltan (33-23).

Match Details

Time and Date:: 30 PM IST (5th September 2019)

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

