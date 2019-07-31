Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U Mumba v U.P. Yoddha Live Commentary and Score Card | 31st July 19

U Mumba

Hosts U Mumba will be keen on collecting the second win of their home leg when they face off against the U.P. Yoddha in match 19 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Fazel Atrachali has been the star performer for his side as the U Mumba skipper looks to be in some stunning form, having notched up 12 tackle points from four matches and in the company of Surinder Singh, who has 11 points from four games, the duo has combined to trouble the best of opposition raiders.

On the raiding front, Abhishek Singh's Super 10 in U Mumba's first game against the Telugu Titans has been followed up by a below-par show of 5 raid points first against the Puneri Paltan and then against the Bengaluru Bulls.

However, Arjun Deshwal's contribution from the benches has made up for the poor form of Rohit Baliyan and Abhishek Singh, which is good news for the U Mumba faithful. However, against the likes of Nitesh Kumar and Amit, Abhishek Singh will be banked on to return to form and continue to pile misery on the Yoddha.

The Yoddha, on the other hand, are still in quest of their first win this season, a major reason of which has been the collective failure of both departments.

On the raiding front, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav have failed to make up for the absence of Rishank Devadiga while on the defensive front, the move to retain the core of the unit from last season has backfired.

Sachin Kumar, who was in decent form last season in the left corner has failed to cement his place in the team while Narender does not have a single point from two games. Only skipper Nitesh Kumar, who has 4 tackle points from two games will have the onus on himself to keep the U Mumba raiders away from running away with free points.

Head to head record

Matches played: 4

Won by U Mumba: 2

Won by U.P. Yoddha: 2

Tied: 0

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 8.30 PM IST at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.