Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 31st August 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 38 // 31 Aug 2019, 16:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

U Mumba looks to bounce back against their arch-rivals, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Arch-rivals U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns on the inaugural day of Bengaluru leg at Sree Kanteerava Stadium as a part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

U Mumba at the 6th spot will be eyeing a victory tonight as they have six losses thus far in the season. Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to bounce back after two back to back losses in the Delhi leg.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Abhishek Singh is the top raider for U Mumba's offense with 46 raid points in nine matches for the team. Arjun Deshwal scored seven raid points against Dabang Delhi K.C. in his recent encounter. The search for a lead raider for U Mumba is still on as they look to rectify their errors so far.

Deepak Niwas Hooda is the top scorer for Jaipur's offense with 68 raid points in 11 matches. The raiding department of Jaipur has lacked any conviction of late with raiders not performing up to the mark in recent outings. The likes of Nitin Rawal and Ajinkya Pawar might get the opportunity to perform in offense tonight.

'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali has scored 31 tackle points in 11 matches so far. Sandeep Narwal has regained his momentum in the defense with a High-5 against Dabang Delhi K.C. Surinder Singh and Harendra Kumar will look to aid the team from the cover defense.

Sandeep Dhull will look to regain the orange arm-band as he has 39 tackle points from 11 matches thus far. Amit Hooda and Vishal Lather might make their return to the team tonight. The team management will have to be specific on picking either Sunil Siddhgavali or Pavan TR in the right cover.

Will U Mumba be able to settle the score against Jaipur Pink Panthers? Or will Jaipur get back to winning ways from here on?

Head to Head Record

Played: 16

Advertisement

U Mumba: 8

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 6

Tied: 2

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated U Mumba (23-42).

Match Details

Time and Date: 8:30 PM IST (31st August 2019)

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi points table 2019, news, results, Pro kabaddi schedule, and fantasy tips.