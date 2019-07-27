Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Commentary and Score Card | 27th July 19

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 652 // 27 Jul 2019, 19:24 IST

Both the teams will look to get back to winning ways (Image Courtesy - Pro Kabaddi)

In the first match of the Mumbai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019, the hosts U Mumba will lock horns with their neighbors, Puneri Paltan. Both the teams suffered big defeats in their previous games but they will look to get back to winning ways in Match 12 at the Dome @NSCI SVP Stadium in U Mumba.

You can follow the live commentary and updates from the match here.

The Puneri Paltan will miss the services of their key raider, Nitin Tomar once again however, the team's secondary raider, Pawan Kadian scored a Super 10 in the match against Haryana Steelers and hence, Pune's raiding attack will rely on his shoulders once again.

Tonight, Pawan will clash with the likes of Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, two of the mightiest defenders in the league. He will need the support of his raid partner, Manjeet to help Pune record their first win of the tournament.

Puneri Paltan's defensive unit, which features Girish Maruti Ernak and Surjeet Singh was out of sorts versus Haryana. U Mumba's raiders, Abhishek Singh and Dong Geon Lee will try to make the most of the errors that Pune's defense commits.

Mumbai's cover defenders Harendra Kumar and Surinder Singh have not contributed much to the team's cause. U Mumba's cover position have been their weakness and hence, it can be said that the team whose defense unit plays better tonight will prevail in this battle.

The Mumbai-based franchise has dominated Puneri Paltan in the previous encounters between the two sides but Surjeet Singh's men will start as favorites against their arch-rivals tonight.

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST at the Dome @NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.