Pro Kabaddi Live Score: UP Yoddha v Dabang Delhi K.C. | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 5th October 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 66 // 05 Oct 2019, 19:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UP Yoddha look to book their playoffs spot with a win against Dabang Delhi K.C. tonight.

The final week of Pro Kabaddi 2019 ahead of the playoffs takes place in Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida. The hosts UP Yoddha take on table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. in the inaugural match of the leg.

UP Yoddha stands at the 6th spot as they are a win away from becoming the final entrant into the playoffs. A win for Dabang Delhi K.C. will solidify their position in the 1st position in the points table.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary, and Updates from the match here.

Shrikant Jadhav has been the top scorer for UP Yoddha with 114 raid points in 18 matches. Surender Singh has been decent support to Shrikant in the offense with 54 raid points. Monu Goyat/Rishank Devadiga could raid in the crucial situations of the game tonight.

'Dabang Express' Naveen Goyat has been a standout player for Dabang Delhi with 256 raid points in 20 matches. Chandran Ranjith has been a dependable support raider with 106 raid points. Vijay could once again be the third raiding option as the all-rounder of the side.

Left corner Sumit has 61 tackle points in 18 matches as the top defender from UP Yoddha. Skipper Nitesh Kumar has 50 tackle points as this corner duo will be up against a raiding sensation in Naveen Goyat. Ashu Singh and Amit Narwal could yet again come as the dependable covers of the side.

Ravinder Pahal has 57 tackle points in 20 matches for Dabang Delhi K.C. Skipper Joginder Narwal will look to improve his numbers with 47 tackle points. Vishal Mane and Anil Kumar will hope to assist the corners.

Will UP Yoddha confirm their playoffs berth tonight? Or will Dabang Delhi K.C. make it 2-0 against UP Yoddha this season?

Head To Head Record

Played: 4

Advertisement

UP Yoddha: 3

Dabang Delhi K.C.: 1

Tied: 0

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated UP Yodhha (36-27).

Match Details

Time: 07:30 PM IST (5th October 2019)

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda