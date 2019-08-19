Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U.P. Yoddha v Jaipur Pink Panthers | U.P. Yoddha take a 16-10 lead over Jaipur Pink Panthers | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 19th August 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 232 // 19 Aug 2019, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UP Yoddha face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 50th match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

On the back of a loss from their previous encounter, UP Yoddha will be uo against a mighty challenge when they square off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers on day 3 of the Chennai leg as part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Surender Gill's addition to the UP Yoddha side has proved to work wonders as the raider has picked up 5 points while Shrikant Jadhav has picked up 4 points. The Pink Panthers have stayed in the contest but with constant mistakes, have not had a fluent flow to their game tonight.

A win for UP Yoddha will be crucial as they have the lowest score difference (-74) and are placed 11th on the points table. On the other hand, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to consolidate their top spot on the points table.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Shrikant Jadhav has found his form recently with 17 raid points in the last two games for UP Yoddha, but Monu Goyat is their top raider with 33 raid points so far. UP Yoddha will be relying upon them on the raiding front, with Surender Singh Bhola set to find a spot in the starting seven as well.

Deepak Niwas Hooda has been consistent yet again with 55 raid points in seven matches. Nitin Rawal might get another game to raid in the crucial situations of the game while the team will have to pick between Deepak Narwal or Nilesh Salunke as their support raider.

Left corner Sumit has performed very well this season with 26 tackle points in eight outings. Nitesh Kumar has been below par, with just 18 tackle points to his name. He will be looking to improve his numbers along with Ashu Singh and Amit Narwal, who will defend from the covers' position.

The orange arm-band holder Sandeep Dhull has led the Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense with 30 tackle points while Amit Hooda has been decent with 21 tackle points. With the likes of Vishal Lather, who has found his form recently as the left cover and Pavan TR as the right cover, the offensive line-up for UP Yoddha will have to play out of their skin to do well tonight.

Will UP Yoddha raise their game in a must win encounter? Or will the Jaipur Pink Panthers dominate the points table again?

Advertisement

Head To Head Record

Matches played: 3

Won by UP Yoddha: 1

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers: 2

Tied: 0

Match Details

Time & Date: 8:30 PM IST (19th August 2019)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi points table 2019, news, results, Pro kabaddi schedule 2019, and fantasy tips.